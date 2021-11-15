Receive Well-Maintained Equipment on Time, Every Time

Cape Town, South Africa, 2021-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — Are you a construction company looking for a reliable tool and equipment supplier? Maybe you are in need of some VIP trailer toilets for your next job and are not sure where to find them? Or, perhaps, you are just an individual who is looking to hire a few tools for your next DIY job at home. Well, you are in luck. Let us introduce you to a company called BuildEquip! BuildEquip is a Cape Town-based, South African company who are responsible for supplying their customers with all of the tools and equipment that they require for their next building job, event, or household project.

BuildEquip is a proudly owned, family run business that has been in operation since 1972! They have been serving the public, managing requests, as well as delivering equipment on time, every time for over 40 years, which means that their experience and positive track record are unmatched.

BuildEquip understands that, when working with these kinds of tools, there can be a lot of dangers and risks involved, which is why safety is one of their main concerns. All of their products will come standard with safety advice, and they ensure that their products conform with the Health & Safety Act. All of their staff are extremely well trained on their products and the safety requirements around their equipment and systems. The company also makes use of a world leading software system that they use to ensure that they can give their customers accurate reporting on equipment hired, make sure that no equipment gets double booked, as well as to make sure that everyone receives their orders on time.

BuildEquip believes in the fact that well-maintained equipment means fewer breakdowns, which means less downtime. Thereby, ensuring money is saved!

If you would like to learn more about the company, browse through the wide range of tools and equipment that they have for hire, or if you would like to contact someone to ask a few further questions, then do not hesitate to visit their official website at: https://buildequip.co.za/

About BuildEquip:

Contact:

5 Danie Uys Street, Kaymor Industrial

Bellville, Cape Town, 7530, South Africa

Tel: 021 948 8127