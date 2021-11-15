The Packaging Supply Company You Need to Know About

Cape Town, South Africa, 2021-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — Are you an individual who is needing some essential packaging supplies to help with your move, a family who is needing the whole collection of packaging supplies to move your entire family, or a student who is just needing to move his small room contents down the road? Whatever your packaging needs may be, Redibox is the company that has you covered!

Redibox is a Cape Town-based company who, after being in business for over 20 years, have now become a one-stop shop for all of your packaging supplies that you might need! The company started out by only selling kraft corrugated boxes, agricultural fruit/vegetable boxes, packaging tape, gift boxes, and standard packaging items such as bubble wrap, tape, unprinted newspaper, and pallet boxes. Through their astounding growth, other companies started using Redibox as a feeder company to the smaller guys. This is when they decided to expand their offerings to accommodate the new customers. The company decided to introduce things such as crates, liquid bottles, food drums, paper, tissues, and even metal tins to encompass the full spectrum of packaging items for a small business wanting generic packaging items.

Redibox has a large warehouse where they store all of their packaging items, so that when you are in need, you can just buy them “off the shelf” and not have to wait for the boxes to be manufactured. The company sells their items in any quantity, and the bigger your order is, the more of a discount you can receive. Redibox prides themselves on having an exceptionally friendly sales team, and the fact that their deliveries only take 1 to 2 days due to the fact that they are located in Epping.

If you would like to know more about the company, browse through their extensive range of packaging supplies, or if you would just like to get in contact with someone to ask a few further questions, then do not hesitate to visit their official website at: https://redibox.net/

About Redibox:

Redibox is a Cape Town-based company that has been around and serving the public since 1993! Through their hard work, they have now become a one-stop shop for all of your packaging needs and requirements. They stock all of the necessary items that you might need to move, plus they are located in Epping, which means that they are not from anything!

Contact:

3 Trippessa Park, 98E Bofors Circle

Epping 2, Cape Town, 7475, South Africa

Tel: 021 534 7229