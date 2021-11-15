Discover Tea-Infused Products For A Healthy Lifestyle From Teami Blends

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — What does tea have to do with healthy living? If you have always considered tea as a refreshing beverage and nothing more, it is time to learn about Teami Blends tea-infused products that are taking on the wellness industry by storm. With a multitude of products ranging from proprietary tea brews to tea-infused skincare products, Teami Blends is taking “tea time” to a whole new level.

“Although many people around the world consider tea as part of their food culture, not all of them are aware of its incredible benefits,” says Vanessa Douglas, President, and CEO of Plutas Trading DMCC, exclusive distributors of Teami across the UAE. “Green tea contains bioactive compounds that are known to improve brain function, aid fat burning, improve cardiovascular functions and protect your skin from premature aging.”

Teami Blends’ range of teas is known for their unique benefits and incredible taste. One of their highly recommended tea varieties is Restore Tea, a special brew that can relieve stress. Apart from tea blends, the brand also has tea-infused dietary supplements such as the Teami greens superfood blends and a natural skincare line.

“Tea infused products are not a fad. Every one of our products reaches the consumer after years of research, ensuring the goodness and health benefits of tea in every ounce,” continues Vanessa. “Our products are vegan, non-GMO and cruelty-free, catering to the needs of a wider audience and being in solidarity with sustainable wellness movements.”

Teami Blends has experienced phenomenal success in the US, with recommendations from A-listers like Kylie Jenner – socialite, model and millionaire businesswoman, and Cardi B – rapper, songwriter and television personality, and many others, who had made the brand part of their wellness journey.

Ready to experience the goodness of tea-infused Teami Blends products? Visit the website and get your hands on some of the best green teas, supplements and skincare solutions today.