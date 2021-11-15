F-thrill : Formula 1 stats and information app

F-thrill “F-thrill”, the Formula 1 stats and information app

is available on Google Play Store.

This is your Formula 1 companion app that keeps you abreast

about anything and everything happening in the F1 world.

Kolkata, India, 2021-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — Launched on this date, F-thrill is all about F1. The sport of Formula 1 is as much about speed, as about the numbers those speeds generate every race weekend – and the sport does crunch out huge volumes of such numbers and stats. The goal of the app is to simply collate and present these numbers and figures to F1 lovers in a way that makes them easier to understand. The app shows stats based on drivers, constructors and races along with weather forecasts of the place where the race is going to be held. The app does not require the user to login and is available for download worldwide.

F-thrill makes it easier for users to consume their F1 in a fresh and colourful UX. The app is intuitively colour-coded using the brand colours of the constructors thereby making it all the more convenient for users.

The app is divided into 3 sections accessible by 3 tabs. Those 3 sections are as follows –

The News section in the app shows you what’s hot and happening in the F1 world at any point of time. News reports or articles regarding F1, published by leading web portals, whether in-season or off-season, are all now right at your finger-tips, whenever you want them.

The Leaderboard section shows you a gist of how both the Drivers Championship and the Constructors Championship stand at any point of time. It also gives you historical championship standings from years and seasons gone by. Furthermore, it lets you drill down into specific driver and constructor details. You can now see how they have fared and performed over the years and how they have changed their constructors or drivers over the seasons.

The Races section is essentially your F1 race calendar. It lets you stay updated about when the next race is, and also lets you delve deeper into how any past race might have gone. You can look at circuit information, how the weather might behave on the next race weekend, and also look at results for past races. You can also pull up information and stats about any race from any season in Formula 1 history.

Apart from these major sections, features that makes F-thrill worth download are listed below –

No login – F-thrill does not require any user login to work at this point of time, and all sections in the app are open and freely available. The app does not collect any user data, implicitly or explicitly, and does not run any analytics service on user behaviour at this point of time, thereby guaranteeing 100% user privacy.

Weather conditions – F-thrill gives you crucial weather forecasts and updates of the circuit for the race weekend.

– F-thrill gives you crucial weather forecasts and updates of the circuit for the race weekend. Race Details – Along with the details of a particular race this section shows the list of past winners on the same track.

The app does not provide real time LIVE timings and data of races. But it does redirect you to the official Formula 1 website during a race, so you can look at the LIVE timings and commentary over there.

F-thrill is a free app and the app can be installed on devices with OS version Android 8 and above. As per Avik Bagh – Founder of Appply Studio, Sprint Qualifying information is a work in progress and will be integrated into one of the future versions, hopefully, very soon.

Please visit their website on http://fthrill.app/ and download the app on Google Play Store by clicking here – https://bit.ly/3G872vS

F-thrill has been developed by Appply Studio – a company who develops apps and websites and designs logos and graphics. Appply Studio has been in the IT industry for more than a decade and apart from F-thrill, they have recently launched two other apps in the play store namely – Aural Audiobooks and ReelSpeak – the movie review app. You can also visit their website here – https://appplystudio.com/.

