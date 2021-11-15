Celebrating 8 Months of Crimson Coward’s second Los Angeles Location in Artesia

Artesia, CA, USA, 2021-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — Crimson Coward is a locally owned and operated restaurant bringing the authentic flavors of Nashville hot chicken to the greater Los Angeles area. Restaurant owner Ali Hijazi took several trips to Nashville while developing the ultimate spice blend and Crimson Coward’s signature recipes. The proprietary seasoning recipe is under lock and key. Yet, Hijazi shared that it took exploring 120 different combinations of spices until they found the one that would become The Crimson Rub. Crimson Coward’s menu offers Chicken Sandwiches (The Crimson or Home Style), Crimson Chicken (Tenders and wings with five heat levels to choose from.) Plus, plant-based sides, Mac and Cheese, Fried Pickles, Potato Salad, and Slaw.

We proudly opened the doors to our second location of Crimson Coward on February 6, 2021. Please check out our newest store at 11938 1/2 South St Artesia, CA 90701. Our flagship location in Downey opened on April 20,2019. The opening of the Artesia location is a stepping stone in Crimson Coward graduating to now being a locally owned and operated Southern California chain.

Due to current events, we could not hold our Artesia grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony as we had planned. However, the city and residents of Artesia still gave us a friendly welcome! So, despite the delay in our grand opening celebration, we extend a heartfelt thank you to the local community for eight months of your patronage.

Hijazi is committed to serving freshly cooked Nashville hot chicken and premium signature sides featuring local ingredients. “It is an honor to have been able to open our second store in Artesia. Allowing us to be able to offer a high-quality local hot chicken experience that doesn’t cut corners.” He shared that, “We source our chicken (all-natural, non-GMO, and certified Halal) from some of the most reputable farms. We also always cook to order, striving to deliver exceptional flavors, quality, and excellent customer service to our guests.”

We look forward to continuing to get to know our Artesia neighbors and becoming involved locally. For announcements, new menu item launches, and giveaways/contests visit our social media channels @CrimsonCoward including Instagram , TikTok , Google, Facebook , Yelp.

The Artesia store is open for dine-in, take-out, and delivery,Monday – Sunday, 11 AM – 10 PM. There is parking available, and the spacious interior boasts 2,000 square feet. Thus,allowing plenty of space for socially distanced dining with a total seating capacity for 50-55 guests. Our Artesia store has ten employees and is growing. The Crimson Coward family will be expanding to seven new locations in 2022 and beyond.

To view our full menu, order online for either of our Artesia or Downey locations, visit www.CrimsonCoward.com . Catering information, blog posts, social media links, and Franchising information is also on our homepage.

