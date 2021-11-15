Live Love Delaware’s new Career Resource Maphelps people find jobs quickly.

Wilmington, DE, United States, 2021-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — By teaming up with Delaware Prosperity Partnership, Live Love Delaware now has a Career Resource Map that makes finding jobs easier than ever. If considering a move to Delaware but not knowing where to start, finding potential jobs could be a deciding factor. The Career Resource Map, located in the drop-down menu under the “Work” tab along the top of the website, allows prospective employees to narrow their job search.

The map has a list of over 60 employers that one can scroll through. If looking for jobs in a specific city, there is the ability to search based on that; users can adjust the radius of their search to ensure that a job exists within their desired location. The map is easy to use and provides a plethora of possible jobs, ranging from well-known companies to unique Delaware businesses to government employment. The employers on the list are all partnered with Delaware Prosperity Partnership (DPP).

DPP looks to show how businesses and employees can thrive in Delaware, providing numerous reasons why Delaware is economically a great place to start a business or new job. Delaware continues to outshine other states in the world of business, and DPP hopes to attract more people to this prosperous state. Collaborating with Live Love Delaware allows both websites to achieve their goals in a more efficient manner: getting more folks to work in and move to Delaware. This growing state can be a great place to live for anyone, and Live Love Delaware hopes to guide more people toward that realization. By helping folks find jobs quickly, the Career Resource Map promotes Delaware’s prosperity and dedication to its hard-working population.

About Live Love Delaware

Delaware’s legacy of innovation and opportunity coupled with its central Mid-Atlantic location, competitive and diverse business environment, and low cost of living make it an ideal place to work, live and play. Visit their website at https://www.livelovedelaware.com for more information.