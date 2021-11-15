International Hair Society elects Dr Kapil Dua from India as Vice President

Posted on 2021-11-15 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

Lisbon, Portugal, 2021-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — International Society for Hair Restoration Surgery, USA, elected Dr Kapil Dua as Vice President for the new term. The announcement came at ISHRS’s 29thWorld Congress being held in Lisbon, Portugal.

Dr Kapil Dua, who earlier became the only doctor from India to be on the Board of Governors, was elected based on his contribution to the cause of making hair transplant more ethical & result oriented.

The ISHRS is an international, non-profit medical society comprised of over 1,000 members representing 70 countries – dedicated to promulgating the highest standards of medical practice and medical ethics in the field of Hair Restoration especially Hair Transplant.

Dr Kapil Dua on the occasion vowed that he would do his best to contribute to the field and especially to the ISHRS initiative – ‘Fight-the-Fight’, wherein the international society had declared war on unethical practices, unlicensed physicians and established international standards in India as well.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution