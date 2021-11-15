DMT Group | Cash Management Services | DMT Services

Noida, India, 2021-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — DMT has introduced the Cash Management Services Which Support optimizing cash collection deliveries turn-around time, back-office operations and re-conciliations of your customers or vendors. It Increased trust in organizations due to transparency measures like reports/ alerts on transactions and other value-added services.

DMT Retail’s cash management solution caters to diversified products and services like Loan repayment, cash-in-transit agencies, banks/financial institutions and other enterprises and aids them in streamlining their cash management operations.

DMT cash manager is easy to use, customized solution with an integrated technology platform, operations support and other value-add services to its clients, making it an end-to-end platform for the cash management process. For one thing, many of your customers still prefer cash payments. In fact, cash is still the most common payment for transactions for the people who are not aware of digital banking and we believe that cash isn’t going anywhere for time being. By becoming DMT associate/Partner/Distributor you can increase your revenue.

Benefits of Cash Management Services:

Leverage of vast network of locations within India. Wide range of CMS products. Efficient logistics support and advanced technology support. Ensuring timely deposit of collections and timely execution of disbursement requests.

Partners we support – Home Credit, Zomato, Swiggy, Ola, Iffco Tokia, Xpressbees, Bajaj Auto, Hero Fincorp, L&T & Bajaj Finance etc.

We are extremely focused on providing our partners with the best in class customer service. For more details contact us: 0120-4151488, Mail: help@dialmytrip.com.

Summary – Dialmytrip Cash Management Services offers a full range of products & services to efficiently process your receivables & payables. We cater to all your CMS requirements to optimise your cash flow position and to facilitate effective management.