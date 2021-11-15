Sensomatic Continues to Lead Industry Applications with High-Precision Load Cells and Transducers

Sensomatic, the foremost among load cell manufacturers in India, continues to deliver high-quality load cells to multiple industries like healthcare, defence, aviation, and pharma. It is now the only load cell manufacturer in India to offer extended warranties and replacement warranties on certain products.

Tamil Nadu, Chennai, India, 2021-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — Sensomatic, India’s leading supplier of load cells and transducers, has continued to support high-impact solutions across industry applications. It offers a wide variety of products like beam load cell, s-type load cell, compression load cell and more. This variety has allowed Sensomatic to make a mark across multiple industries. It continues to serve industries like steel, cement, paper, textile, oil, gas and more by supplying precise sensors to meet their needs.

Sensomatic was established to provide high-quality instruments to Indian industries at competitive prices. Since 2004, it has stood tall against imports in the load cell industry, beating them in quality and competing with their price. It has decided to offer replacement and extended warranties on select products. Being the only Indian load cell supplier to do so, Sensomatic has proved that it is confident about the quality of its products. The company also focuses on factors such as ease of use and timeliness of delivery. This attention to detail has helped Sensomatic impress its clients from various industries.

A company representative said, “We have a experienced team of dedicated professionals who prioritise quality for our clients. Our team supplies 12 types of load cells to clients, focusing on unique designs and easy installation. We are committed to consistency and focused on affordability. These values have helped us gain the trust of our clients all over India.”

About the Company:

Sensomatic is India’s leading provider of load cells and force transducers. It serves different industries and creates custom-built products as per client specifications. It is known for offering high-quality products at competitive prices, reducing industrial dependence on subpar imports from other Asian countries. Since being established in Maharashtra in 2004, Sensomatic has expanded its footprint across the country. Now, it is the leading player among load cell suppliers in Delhi, offering high-precision products to industrial clients.

Contact Information:

Address: No. 2/675, Ranga Reddy Garden,

Neelankarai, Chennai – 600041, India.

Call: 044-24494305

Website: https://sensomaticloadcell.net/

Contact: + (91)730 571 6667, 988 486 9600, 917 367 0667, 995 202 0667

Email: sales@sensotechindia.com / sensotechindia@gmail.com