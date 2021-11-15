PreOmics launches BeatBox at ASMS 2021 for high throughput tissue homogenization

Planegg/Martinsried, Germany, 2021-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — PreOmics, developer of innovative tools for mass spectrometry-based protein analyses, has announced the launch of BeatBox, its new sample preparation tool for tissues and cells. BeatBox delivers tissue homogenization in a simple, fast and easy-to-use format and can process up to 96 tissue samples in 10 minutes from 1-5 mg of tissue, with no cross contamination.

The BeatBox fits on a benchtop, is quiet, and can be seamlessly integrated with PreOmics iST sample preparation workflows for mass spectrometry-based protein analysis. The PreOmics Tissue Homogenization add-on kit uses proprietary coated GYUTO bead technology where only the GYUTO bead is in motion for the duration of the assay, which generates well homogenized samples from a wide variety of tissues & cells.

In a recent comparison with two commercial homogenizers at a world-leading proteomics research laboratory, the BeatBox was shown to provide higher extraction of proteins from limited tissue inputs (1-2mg), the highest throughput, an improvement in reproducibility of 2.5x across different tissue types and the fastest processing time of just 10 minutes.

Nils A. Kulak and Garwin Pichler, Managing Directors, PreOmics, commented: “A reproducible and reliable proteomics tissue homogenization process needs to release the maximum amount of protein, maintain sample integrity and minimize cross contamination. Users currently have to contend with the space occupied by the large homogenization instruments, the noise made by some processes and the challenges that come with managing costs while wanting to process high sample numbers.

“With BeatBox, researchers can achieve fast, accurate tissue homogenization, simply and affordably enabling processing of large tissue biobanks. We believe this is a leap forward in tissue preparation efficiency and are excited to be unveiling BeatBox to the mass spectrometry community at ASMS 2021. We also look forward to bringing a succession of new technologies based on this platform to the market in the coming years.”

PreOmics improved sample technology enables robust and reproducible sample preparation. The iST technology provides significant time savings as complex workflows requiring many different reagents that previously took 48 hours are replaced by a single kit containing all standardized reagents.

About PreOmics PreOmics empowers our clients in life sciences to establish biological knowledge through efficient, reliable solutions and workflows that set the standard for protein analysis. Our team spirit, energy, and commitment empower us to be both creative and quality focused – A trusted partner with deeply rooted scientific experience. We envisage a future with revolutionary proteomic discovery processes open for everyone. Tools that reveal hidden causes of diseases, ensure sustainable nutrition, and provide diagnoses that enhance lives and society.

