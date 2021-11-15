9 Tips to find the best pet sitter for your dog or cat

London, UK, 2021-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — If you own a dog or cat, you’d need to hire a pet sitting Essex expert at one point. It could be that you’ll be going on a business trip or will be out of town with your loved ones. But whatever your reason is for having to enlist such help, it’s important to choose the best one in your area. If you fail to hire a good one, your pet may experience trauma.

Read on to find out about our top 9 tips on how to find a great pet sitter for your dog or cat.

Look into their experience. Animals can’t communicate like how people can. This is why pet sitting Hertfordshire requires someone who can understand dog or cat language. And this takes time and enough experience to learn. It’s also better to hire a pet sitter who has had stints taking care of a pet with a breed similar to yours.

Know that credentials matter. To guarantee that the pet sitter has the right skills and training (e.g. CPR and first aid for pets), you’re also advised to look into their credentials. Are they affiliated with a reputable organisation? What specific certifications do they have?

Request client references. If pet sitters are confident about their track record, they won’t be afraid to give references to their past clients. These customers will be able to tell you how’s their first-hand experience working with your prospective pet sitter.

Gauge if they’re genuinely interested in your pet. Good rapport is important in pet sitting Hertfordshire. And it’s not just about you and the pet sitter. More importantly, your dog or cat should be comfortable around them. You should observe if your target pet sitter has a genuine interest in taking care of your pet while you’re away.

Check if they’re prompt and responsive. While you’re away from your pet, it’s understandable that you’ll be worried about them and inquire about their situation every now and then. You can have peace of mind if the pet sitter that you’ll hire has strong and prompt communication skills.

Ask if they are insured. Insurance is a good layer of protection against certain damages. It’s important that you choose a pet sitter with commercial liability insurance to shoulder any expenses that may arise from accidents involving your pets. It can also cover costs that you’ll incur should there be damage in your home at the time of pet-sitting.

Hire someone with a reasonable schedule. It isn’t enough for a pet sitter to just be great about their job. If they’re handling too many pets, there’s a high chance that your dog or cat won’t get the care and attention that you want them to receive.

Weigh their pricing. From your prospects, request a quote and carefully compare their prices and packages. Also, keep in mind that the nature of your demands can also cause the price to be higher than their regular rates (e.g. You require overnight visits).

Get a contract. No matter which pet sitting Essex professional you’d tap, it’s always a must to put the terms and conditions into writing. What are the services included in the package? How much will it cost? How many visits should they undertake? All pertinent matters should be stipulated in your contract.