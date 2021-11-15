Unquenchable Thirst for Beer enables Europe to emerge as a Dominant Region in Poly Alkyds Packaging Coatings Market

The sales of Acrylics metal packaging coatings market is set to record a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period (2020-2030). Proper food and flavor protection, outstanding adhesion and flexibility in coating formulations has leveraged the demand for metal packaging coatings in the can manufacturing and coating formulating industries. Moreover, the preference for green manufacturing will create a robust environment for metal packaging coatings as they are free from toxic chemicals like epoxy and BPA. A notable preference for aluminum and steel cans in food and beverage industry is poised to drive market growth during the forecast period.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2433

Key Trends of Fluoropolymers Metal Packaging Coatings Market :

On the basis of resins, acrylic resin is poised to remain a primary choice among metal packaging coating manufactures, accounting for over one fourth of the market share in 2030.

Coil process is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~4% creating absolute $ opportunities worth US$ 173 Mn by the end of 2030.

Based on form, liquids have led the market in terms of value in 2019 and is projected to maintain its supremacy over powdered forms, creating an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 519 Mn by 2030.

Increasing consumption of metal packaging coatings in the manufacturing of beverage cans will surpass the market valuation of US$ 874 Mn in 2030.

In terms of value and volume, Europe is poised to maintain its reign over other regions, accounting for over one third of the global demand through the forecast period.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2433

Acrylics Metal Packaging Coatings Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has segmented the metal packaging coatings market on the basis of resins, process, form, product and region.

Resins

Acrylics

Fluoropolymers

Urethanes

Epoxy

Poly Alkyds

Amines

Process

Thermal Spraying

Coil

Electroplating

Extrusion

Hot-Dip Galvanizing

Form

Liquid

Powder

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2433

Mergers and Acquisitions will continue to Remain Top Strategies to Absorb Uncertainty

Boasting of a highly consolidated market structure, key players such as Akzo Nobel N.V., Dow and PPG Industries Inc. accounted for over one third of the global sales in 2019. During the historical period (2015-2019), prominent companies have adopted numerous targeted strategies to expand their roots across the globe. For instance, Henkel has acquired Darex Packaging Technologies business for over US$ 1 Bn to strengthen its market presence. Similarly, Beverage Can Makers Europe and European Metal Packaging, these two European companies merged to expand their global presence. Mergers will continue amidst this global emergency to offset the losses incurred during the pandemic.

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Chemicals and Materials Domain:

Bio-succinic Acid Market – Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030

Surge Suppression IC Market –Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

Liquid Propellants Market – Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com