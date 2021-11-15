Microfibrillated Cellulose fiber Market To Incur Rapid Extension During 2031

Consumption of MFC fibers is estimated to surpass 5,580 tons, with an impressive 11.3% Y-o-Y growth in 2018 over 2017, according to Fact.MR’s new study. Overall growth of the MFC fiber market can be attributed to,

Potential applications in the packaging and paper industries

Government advocacy to develop scale-up production processes of MFC fibers

Biodegradable nature of fibers complements rising demand for sustainable production solutions

“As manufacturers identify the potential of MFC fibers to develop fiber products with greater performance, R&D investments are on their peak in the MFC fiber market. Although talking about supply trend forecast is difficult, considerable interest in developing scale-up processes of MFC fibers will translate in profitability of the MFC fiber industry in the future,” says a senior analyst at Fact.MR.

As Performance Enhancer, MFC Fiber Utilization to Cross Two-Third of Global Demand in 2018

Fact.MR study opines that demand for MFC fibers as a performance enhancer agent is expected to register over 65% of the MFC fiber demand in 2018. As a performance enhancer agent, MFC fibers are used as a rheology modifier, thickening agent and strengthening agent.

In the barriers film landscape, MFC fibers hold the potential to replace plastic in the packaging industry. Incorporation of MFC fibers in fiber products deliver greater performance, improved tear resistance and oxygen and moisture barrier. As these are the essential quality sought after by barrier films manufacturers, Fact.MR study shows that demand for MFC fibers in barrier films application registered one third of the global consumption in 2017 and the demand will continue in 2018.

Amid the extensive list of end-use industries, Fact.MR finds that the paper industry will hold nearly one fourth share in the MFC fiber market in 2017 and the status quo is likely to continue in 2018. MFC fibers have been studied to increase bonding and enhance dimensional stability of paper with the involvement of reduced raw material. Thus delivered greater performance is being highly appreciated by the paper industry, thereby driving the demand for MFC fibers.

Key Segments of Microfibrillated Cellulose Fiber Market

Application Barrier Films Performance Enhancers Rheology Modifiers Thickening Agents Strengthening Agents

End-use Industry Paper Packaging Dairy Others Food Paints & Coatings Personal Care Others

Region North America (U.S. & Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, & Rest of LATAM) Europe (EU-4, Nordic, Benelux, Poland and Rest of Europe) Russia/CIS Japan Asia Pacific excluding Japan (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand, and Rest of APEJ) Middle East & Africa (GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of MEA)



Key trends Analysis of Microfibrillated Cellulose fiber Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Microfibrillated Cellulose fiber Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

