Latest Innovation in Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market

Agricultural market cycles around the world have made growers and governments realize the importance of irrigation in increasing agricultural production and yields. Sprinkler irrigation, also known as mechanized irrigation, is a system for crop irrigation that involves the aid of machinery, engineered to pump a specific amount of water, with the ability to control and monitor the water resource, resulting in water and energy savings. The flexibility of advanced sprinkle equipment, and its efficient control of water application, make the method useful in most topographic conditions.

Market Dynamics

Shift from traditional irrigation methods to technologically advanced irrigation systems

The growing awareness about the advantages of sprinkler irrigation among farmers is causing a rapid shift from flood irrigation toward sprinkler systems. The major factor encouraging this trend is the concern regarding water wastage in flood irrigation as well as the leaching associated with it. Though the initial capital for the installation of the systems is high, the return on investment associated with the cost after 2-3 years, as well as the availability of a wide range of sprinkler system components, encourage producers to adopt sprinkler irrigation systems. The downward trend of flood irrigation is due to its disadvantages such as poor water-use efficiency, inability to irrigate uneven terrains, and uneven water distribution.

High capital investment for equipment and installation

Any advanced irrigation system requires significantly higher capital for installation as compared to the traditional methods of flood irrigation and rain-fed agriculture. The capital investment is a cumulative cost of the equipment and setup costs, which include the cost of pipes, sprinklers, pumps, electrical lines, well connectors, power units, and installation charges. The equipment cost is half of the capital investment, whereas the other half of the capital is incurred as installation charges. Moreover, sprinkler irrigation systems are mainly adopted for cost-intensive agricultural practices, such as orchards and agricultural fields. This high investment for low-value crops would yield a low return on investments.

Development of innovative irrigation products

Advancements in the existing irrigation systems for better monitoring and control of water resources and higher efficiency are driven by the growing demand for sprinkler irrigation systems. Technological advancements are largely adopted by key players in incorporating additional features or enhancing the already existing features in their products. The development of remotely controllable systems and user-friendly control panels enables farmers to handle center pivots and irrigation stream flow effectively. Sensor-based irrigation systems are developed by Valmont Industries and Reinke Manufacturing Company, which monitor the soil moisture for irrigation purposes. Additionally, these companies have developed new systems, which not only support irrigation but also support fertigation and chemigation. Apart from the development of new systems, technological advancements are witnessed in the irrigation system’ components as well. For instance, leading players such as Lindsay Corporation and Valmont Industries focus on the development of airless wheels for easier flexibility and mobility, user-friendly remote control panels, wireless pumps, anti-theft mechanism, GPS-enabled irrigation systems, and components of different durable materials.

Falling trend in commodity prices and farm income

According to the FAO, the annual average prices of all basic foodstuffs, except dairy products, have witnessed a significant decline. According to the USDA Grains Supply and Demand Report, the prices of crops, especially corn and soybean in the US, decreased to the lowest level, which had a severe impact on farmers’ income. After witnessing peak pricing across the agricultural sector in 2013, this drastic decline across not one, but all agricultural commodities, is taking a heavy toll on the farmers’ income, making them unable to further invest on agricultural equipment and input. According to the USDA, in 2019, the farmers’ net income would be 49.0% less than the net income in 2013.

Subsequently, the irrigation market is also negatively affected since sprinkler irrigation systems require high initial investments. Though farmers invest in irrigation systems, the low commodity prices result in lower profits as compared to the cost incurred for the installation of the system. These factors were responsible for the decreased demand for irrigation systems during 2017-18, which negatively impacted the revenues of the key players. As stated by key players, such as Lindsay Corporation and Valmont Industries, in 2015, the net farm income decreased by 38% from 2014, which showed its effect in developing a lower demand for sprinkler irrigation systems in the domestic market.

Key Market Players

Valmont Industries (US), Lindsay Corporation (US), Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. (India), The Toro Company (US), Rivulis Irrigation Ltd. (Israel), Netafim Limited (Israel), Rain Bird Corporation (US), T-L Irrigation (US), Reinke Manufacturing Co., Inc. (US), Nelson Irrigation Corporation (US), Hunter Industries (US), Mahindra EPC Ltd. (India), Alkhorayef Group (Saudi Arabia), Elgo Irrigation Ltd. (Israel), and Antelco Pty Ltd. (Australia), and Irritec S.p.A (Italy).