Healthcare Middleware Market Insights Global Forecast to 2023

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report Healthcare Middleware Market is expected to reach USD 3.07 Billion by 2023 from USD 1.90 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 10.0%.

This market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing utilization of smart devices, availability of big data in healthcare, increasing need for data interoperability, and growing investments to overcome healthcare interoperability issues.

Based on application, the Healthcare Middleware Market is segmented into clinical, financial, and operational and administrative applications. The clinical applications segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Healthcare Middleware Market and is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Middleware solutions help in auto-verification of the clinical data and reanalyzing the data for accurate results. Moreover, these tools have the ability to track laboratory performance metrics. These benefits are fueling the adoption of middleware solutions in clinical laboratories.

On the basis of deployment model, the market is segmented into on-premise, cloud-based, and hybrid models. In 2018, the on-premise models segment is expected to account for the largest share of the healthcare middleware market. This can majorly be attributed to the fact that on-premise models are more customizable than the other two deployment models.

On the basis of type, the Healthcare Middleware Market is segmented into communication middleware, platform middleware, integration middleware, and other middleware. The platform middleware segment is expected to command the largest share of the Healthcare Middleware Market in 2018. Factors such as ease of deployment and use, easy interoperability, data security, portability, and cost-effectiveness are driving the growth of this segment.

In 2018, North America is expected to dominate the market followed by Europe. Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of the region is attributed to factors such as the growing focus of market players on emerging Asian countries, the emergence of big data in healthcare, and increasing spending on IT infrastructure by healthcare providers.

The healthcare middleware market is highly fragmented with the presence of several large as well as emerging players. Prominent players in the market include Corepoint Health (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), Fujitsu (Japan), IBM Corporation (US), InterSystems Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Orion Health (New Zealand), Red Hat (US), Software AG (Germany), TIBCO Software (US), Ascom (Switzerland), Informatica (US), and Zoeticx, Inc. (US).

