Sinus Dilation Devices Market Insights – Recent Developments

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the Sinus Dilation Devices Market is expected to reach USD 2.78 billion by 2023 from USD 1.80 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 9.1%.

The growth of this market is mainly driven by the high prevalence of chronic sinusitis, growing preference for minimally invasive procedures, benefits of balloon sinuplasty/sinus dilation over conventional sinus surgeries, and favorable reimbursement scenario for sinus procedures in developed countries.

Market Size Estimation

Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the total size of the global sinus dilation devices market. These methods were also used extensively to estimate the size of various subsegments in the market. The research methodology used to estimate the market size includes the following:

> The key players in the industry and markets have been identified through extensive secondary research.

> The revenue generated from the sale of sinus dilation devices by leading players has been determined through primary and secondary research.

> All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources.

Benefits of balloon sinuplasty / sinus dilation over conventional sinus surgeries to drive the growth of sinus dilation devices market

Hospitals

Hospitals is one of the patient care settings where sinus dilation devices are extensively used.

This segment holds the largest sinus dilation devices market share due to high number of outpatient sinus dilation procedures, the advantages of having integrated healthcare facilities, the availability of technologically advanced infrastructures, and the ability to perform complex sinus surgeries.

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) provide healthcare services and primary care to patients in an outpatient capacity. The minimally invasive procedure such as balloon sinus dilation can be easily performed in ASCs. Factors such as better infrastructure in ASCs are driving the growth of this segment. The cost-effectiveness coupled with the better reimbursement scenario than hospitals is also driving the growth of this segment.

ENT Clinics/In Office

Increasing number of treatable patients in ENT clinics, faster recovery time, cost-effectiveness, and growing preference for minimally invasive techniques are some of the factors driving the growth of this segment. In 2016, out of the 188,000 patients suffering from chronic sinusitis, 160,000 (85%) patients performed the balloon sinus dilation procedure in ENT clinics/in office in the US (Source: Entellus Presentation 2017.

In 2018, North America is expected to dominate the Sinus Dilation Devices Market followed by Europe. The large share of this geographical segment is attributed to rising prevalence of chronic sinusitis, rapidly increasing geriatric population, higher adoption of new technologies among ENT surgeons and otolaryngologists, favorable reimbursement scenario, and the presence of major players in this region.

