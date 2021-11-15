Dental Device Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis Report – 2026

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the global dental devices market is projected to reach USD 8.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.7%

Factors such as the rapidly growing elderly population, increasing incidence of dental caries and other periodontal diseases, and growing demand for cosmetic dentistry are driving the growth of the dental equipment market.

Geographically, the global dental devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. During the forecast period, Europe holds the largest share of this market. The major factors driving the growth of the European dental equipments market include the rising geriatric population, growing governmental expenditure on oral healthcare across Europe, and the high reimbursement rate in Germany, Sweden, and the Netherlands.

Based on product, the dental devices market is split into general dental equipment, dental diagnostic equipment, and dental therapeutic equipment. The general dental equipment is expected to dominate the dental equipment market during the forecast period. Improvements and enhancements in product designs have facilitated the provision of better dental care services to patients. The availability of portable and integrated solutions enables differentiation in dental practices. The growing demand for the innovative dental products is expected to propel the growth of this market segment.

Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Planmeca OY (Finland), Dentsply Sirona (U.S.), and Carestream Health, Inc. (U.S.) held a major share of the dental equipment market. The companies majorly focused on strategies such as expansions, partnerships, and new product launches to sustain their positions in the market. Other key players in the global dental devices market include A-dec Inc. (U.S.), AMD LASERS (U.S.), Biolase, Inc. (U.S.), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein), Midmark Corporation (U.S.), and 3M (U.S.).

