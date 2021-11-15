Defoaming Coating Additives Market Report By Technology, Application, Geography and Company Profile| MarketsandMarkets

The report “Defoaming Coating Additives Market by Type (Silicone-Based, Mineral Oil-Based, Vegetable Oil-Based, Water-Based, Polymer-Based), Application (Architectural, Automotive, Industrial, Wood & Furniture), and Geography – Global Forecasts to 2021”, The defoaming coating additives market was valued at USD 748.0 Million in 2015, and is projected to reach USD 1,034.2 Million by 2021, at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2016 and 2021.

This growth can be mainly attributed to the increasing population, urbanization, and industrialization. The stringent regulatory and sustainability mandates concerning the environment also play a major role in growth of the global defoaming coating additives market.

Water-based defoamer is the fastest-growing type segment in the global defoaming coating additives market during the forecast period

Among defoamer types, the water-based defoamer segment accounted for the second-largest share of the defoaming coating additives market in 2015. It is projected to be the fastest-growing defoamer type segment between 2016 and 2021. These defoamers are very cost-effective with considerable share of water in the final product though the final composition varies according to end user requirement.

Architectural is expected to be the largest application segment during the forecast period

The architectural application segment accounted for the largest share of the defoaming coating additives market in 2015. Rising living standards and preference of consumers for attractive homes and commercial spaces is leading to the increasing demand of defoaming coating additives in architectural application.

Asia-Pacific is the largest and the fastest-growing regional segment of the defoaming coating additives

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the defoaming coating additives market in 2015, followed by North America and Europe. High economic growth of the emerging economies and increasing disposable income of the people in the region make Asia-Pacific an attractive market for defoaming coating additives manufacturers. In addition, the extensive growth of industrial production and increasing vehicles’ production are also responsible for the high demand of defoaming coating additives in this region.

The key players in the defoaming coating additives market are Ashland Inc. (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), BYK Additives & Instruments (Germany), Elementis Plc (U.K.), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (U.S.), and Dow Corning Corporation (U.S.). They supply different types of defoaming coating additives to end users (architectural, industrial, automotive, and wood & furniture sectors). The demand of defoaming coating additives will continue to increase mainly due to the increase in demand for coatings in architecture and higher emphasis on low-VOC content in the formulation. With improving economic conditions, the demand is expected to gain further momentum.

