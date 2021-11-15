Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market worth 11.85 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, 2021-Nov-15 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market by Product (Silicone, TPO, TPU, Rubber), Application (Transportation, Protective Clothing, Industrial, Roofing, Awnings & Canopies, Furniture & Seating), and Region – Global Forecast to 2022″, The elastomer coated fabrics market is projected to grow from USD 9.67 Billion in 2017 to USD 11.85 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.16% during the forecast period. The increased demand for elastomer coated fabrics from transportation; roofing, awnings & canopies; industrial; protective clothing; furniture & seating, and other applications are driving the elastomer coated fabrics market.

Browse 169 Market Data Tables and 34 Figures spread through 186 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market by Product (Silicone, TPO, TPU, Rubber), Application (Transportation, Protective Clothing, Industrial, Roofing, Awnings & Canopies, Furniture & Seating), and Region – Global Forecast to 2022”



Transportation is the largest application segment of the elastomer coated fabrics market

Transportation accounts for the largest share of the global elastomer coated fabrics market and is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. The transportation segment is projected to drive the elastomer coated fabrics market from 2017 to 2022 due to the increasing usage of elastomer coated fabrics in automobile, aircraft, railways, and marine. Elastomer coated fabrics are used in transportation as they are rot-proof, mildew, water, and UV resistant, and also act as a dirt & oil-repellent. They improve material durability and are weather & corrosion resistant. They also provide improvements in passenger safety and superior comfort in seating.

Silicone coated fabrics is estimated to be the largest product segment of the elastomer coated fabrics market

Silicone coated fabrics account for the largest share in the global elastomer coated fabrics market and is expected to experience considerable growth during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand from transportation, protective clothing, and industrial applications; increasing safety concerns; and stringent government regulations to provide safety to workers; are expected to propel the growth of the silicone coated fabrics market.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for elastomer coated fabrics

Asia Pacific led the global elastomer coated fabrics market in 2016. The demand for elastomer coated fabrics in the Asia Pacific region is mainly driven by growing industrialization, increasing economic growth, and heavy investments in industries such as oil & gas, automotive, infrastructure, chemical, and steel. Moreover, the growing automobile sales and increasing government regulations on safety measures have led to an upward trend in the region’s elastomer coated fabrics industry.

Key players operating in the elastomer coated fabrics market include OMNOVA Solutions (US), Trelleborg (Sweden), Saint-Gobain (France), Takata (Japan), Continental AG (Germany), Serge Ferrari (France), Sioen Industries (Belgium), Spradling International (US), Low & Bonar (London), Seaman Corporation (US), and SRF Limited (India).