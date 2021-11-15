Asia Pacific Paints and Coatings Industry to Dominate the Sales Pie of the Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents Business: Fact.MR

As per a new report published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the demand for hydrocarbon solvents is anticipated to reach US$ 9.3 Bn by 2031-end, and is poised to expand at a CAGR of around 4% over the next ten years.

The market for hydrocarbon solvents is extensively diversified, as the product is used across several industries, including paints & coatings and pharmaceuticals. Hydrocarbon solvents could also be countered as a foundation material for the production of paints & coatings. Over 90% of paint and coating products produced utilize hydrocarbon solvents.

Followed by paints & coatings, the pharmaceutical industry acts as primer in providing a thrust to the demand for hydrocarbon solvents. Hydrocarbon solvents are extensively used to produce analgesic, anaesthetic, anti-inflammatory, and other active pharmaceutical ingredients. Over the past half-decade, API synthesis shot up across the globe, especially in South Asia & Oceania and East Asia, thus proportionally driving demand for hydrocarbon solvents.

“Stable price points are anticipated to be observed over the medium term, and price declination is set to be observed over the long term,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The hydrocarbon solvents market is anticipated to add 1.5X value by 2031
  • Rise in eco-friendly solvents to depreciate market valuation at 2% YoY rate from FY2025 to FY2030
  • Paints and coatings industry to dominate the sales pie of the hydrocarbon solvents business
  • Pharmaceutical industry to act as wedge to the hydrocarbon solvents market over the forecast period
  • South Asia & East Asia together expected to capture more than one-third of global hydrocarbon solvents business
  • Demand for cleaning and degreasing grew at a magnificent year-on-year of 7% in FY2020-FY2021

Key Segments Covered in Hydrocarbon Solvents Industry Research

  • By Solvent Type

    • Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents
      • Vanish Markers & Painters Naphtha
      • Mineral Spirits
      • Hexane
      • Heptane
      • Others
    • Aromatic Hydrocarbon Solvents
      • Toluene
      • Xylene
      • Others

  • By Application

    • Hydrocarbon Solvents for Paints and Coatings
    • Hydrocarbon Solvents for Cleaning and Degreasing
    • Hydrocarbon Solvents for Printing Inks
    • Hydrocarbon Solvents for Rubber and Polymers
    • Hydrocarbon Solvents for Aerosols
    • Hydrocarbon Solvents for Agriculture Chemicals
    • Hydrocarbon Solvents for Pharmaceutical Industries
    • Others (including Cosmetics and Adhesives)

Winning Strategy

Key market players have been spending on research & development to come up with newer hydrocarbon solvents that are more eco-friendly and minimize environmental pollution. These enhancements will drive the growth of the hydrocarbon solvents industry in the medium- to long-term forecast period.

  • Ashland
  • Chevron Corporation
  • DuPont
  • Delta Corporation
  • Eastman Chemical Company
  • Exxon Mobil Corporation
  • Royal Dutch Shell
  • Others

More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global hydrocarbon solvents market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of by solvent type (aliphatic solvents [varnish markers & painters naphtha, mineral spirits, hexane, heptane, and others] aromatic solvents [toluene, xylene, and others]) and application (paints & coatings, cleaning & degreasing, printing inks, rubber & polymer, aerosols, agriculture chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and others [including cosmetics and adhesives]), and across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

