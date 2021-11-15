Demand for <95% Pure Taxifolin Is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of over 5% By 2028

Fact.MR study on Sales of Taxifolin reveals that the global market revenue is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 5% between 2019 and 2027. In 2017, the global revenue share of taxifolin stood at US$1.4 Bn, where Europe was the largest market. Though the taxifolin revenue share of APEJ has been growing at a faster pace than other regions owing to the growth in consumption of nutraceuticals and food products containing taxifolin. Wide application areas of Taxifolin increases its demand Taxifolin also known as dihydroquercetin is used in several applications including food and beverages, healthcare, cosmetics, and agriculture. Several studies and research papers prove taxifolin as a potent ingredient for several application areas. Taxifolin is used as an additive for food products as it stabilizes shelf life of the products by 12-36 months. Taxifolin being a natural antioxidant with antibacterial, antimicrobial, and anti-inflammatory properties, its applications has been further expanding. Even the smallest amount of taxifolin is able to prevent oxidative stress and shields the body from free radicals. The demand of taxifolin in food products is projected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The application areas of taxifolin in food and beverages industry include dairy products, meat processing, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and confectionary.

Taxifolin Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the taxifolin market with detailed segmentation on the basis of purity, application, and key regions.

Purity

<95%

≥95%

Application

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Healthcare

Agriculture

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

Europe stands as the largest taxifolin market

Europe, especially Russia have been the largest producer of taxifolin, which is due to availability of conifers including Siberian larch, which is the key raw material for the manufacturing of taxifolin. Russia has one of the largest naturally available volumes of Siberian larch, with an estimated 60 Bn cubic meters. Dahurian larches is another raw material for taxifolin. The global demand of Taxifolin is many time more than its present supply, which has kept the prices significantly elevated. The Taxifolin prices also vary largely among the regions due to several factors including the availability of raw materials, processing companies and regional demand level. Though, the demand supply gasp has been narrowing down with the involvement of more number of companies into this business.

New entrants have been specifically been observed to enter in the Chinese market, due to availability of raw material, cheaper labor and high demand. The Taxifolin market in China is also projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. There have been several application among which the Taxifolin demand has been observed to surge significantly in China, including cosmetics. Besides, the surge in investment by public and private sectors in China is encouraging the discovery of drugs with less toxic effect, thus translating into the growth of taxifolin market. Quercetin exists a potent substitute for taxifolin, thus it restraints the market growth to certain extent.

