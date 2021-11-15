EVCC Market Analysis, And Regional Outlook By 2026

Felton, California , USA, Nov 15 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global “Electric vehicle communication controller Market” report offers an overview of the market size, share, trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the Electric vehicle communication controller Industry. Latest report on the global Electric vehicle communication controller market is a compilation of key market insights and discusses key market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities at length. It also provides a comprehensive overview of the market of different regions across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Africa and Others.

The Electric vehicle communication controller Market report discusses the primary industry growth drivers and challenges that the vendors and the market as a whole face and provides an overview of the key trends emerging in the market.

The global electric vehicle communication controller market is projected to attain USD 436.5 million, by 2026, and is anticipated to grow at 32.5% CAGR from 2020 to 2026, as per a new report by Million Insights. Advancement in charging solutions along with rising demand for electric vehicles is boosting the market growth. Prominent players in the industry include LG INNOTEK and Tesla, Inc. which are engaging in offering advanced charging solutions.

In addition, the growing trend of wireless charging in an electric vehicle is projected to support market growth. Different automobile manufacturers and OEMs have partnered with one another for developing wireless charging technologies. For example, Continental AG, HELLA GmbH, AB Volvo, and Enide have partnered with UNPLUGGED project for developing wireless solutions. Moreover, the growing adoption of electrical vehicles is proliferating the need for a vehicle to grid technologies (V2G) where in automobile charge ups the batteries. Thus, the development of this technology is estimated to positively affect the growth of the EVCC market.

Government authorities across Germany, U.S., and China have collaborated with institutions like Delaware University and Sandia National Laboratories for developing V2G technology. Additionally, a rising number of private-public partnerships in the development of the electric vehicle communication controller (EVCC) is boosting the need for wireless solutions. For example, in 2012, Exelon Corporation, and other OEMs along with the government of the U.S have formed the Mid-Atlantic Grid Interactive car consortium which is intended for V2G technology development.

Some of the companies for EVCC market are:

Tesla, Inc.; ABB, Ltd.; BYD Auto; LG INNOTEK; Mitsubishi Electric; Ficosa; Robert Bosch LLC; Vector; Schneider Electric; and Efacec.

