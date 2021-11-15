Makeup Base Market Gross Margin Analysis Report by 2025

Felton, California , USA, Nov 15 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global “Makeup Base Market” report offers an overview of the market size, share, trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the Makeup Base Industry. Latest report on the global Makeup Base market is a compilation of key market insights and discusses key market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities at length. It also provides a comprehensive overview of the market of different regions across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Africa and Others.

The Makeup Base Market report discusses the primary industry growth drivers and challenges that the vendors and the market as a whole face and provides an overview of the key trends emerging in the market. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects along with key leading countries in Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions.

The global makeup base market size is projected to touch USD 18.0 billion by 2025. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% through the forecast period of 2019 to 2025. Increasing awareness among consumers regarding their physical appearance along with increasing buying power in emerging economies like India, Brazil and China is propelling the demand for makeup base all across the globe. Additionally, increasing participation of women in the global workforce has been positively impacting the market. Over the last few years, the prominence of digital marketing has been rising significantly in this industry because of the impact of social media on the consumers. Therefore, manufacturers of makeup base are prioritizing digital marketing by collaborating with social influencers and social media platforms. For example, Maybelline collaborated with actress Alia Bhatt for promoting its foundation that belonged to the Maybelline FIT ME range of products.

The foundation product segment dominated the market with more than 40% of share in 2018. Wide range of shades available in cream, liquid, stick and cake forms has been widening the consumer base of the industry. The cushion foundation has been gaining popularity amongst the consumers due to its easy to use and time saving features. Major players like L’Oréal S.A., Christian Dior SE and Amorepacific Corporation have included this product in their offering.

Asia Pacific dominated the market with 30.5% in 2018. India, Singapore, China, Japan, Hong Kong, Australia, South Korea, and Malaysia are the leading markets of this region. Rising number of consumers belonging to the middle-income group in Asia Pacific region has driven the demand for premium beauty products including makeup base.

Some of the companies for Makeup Base market are:

L’Oréal S.A.; LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE; Shiseido Company; Estée Lauder Companies;Coty Inc.; Avon Products, Inc.;Unilever; Amorepacific Corporation; Mary Kay Inc.; and Chanel S.A.

