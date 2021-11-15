Self-driving Cars & Trucks Market Share and Revenue Analysis Report 2030

Global “Self-driving Cars & Trucks Market” report offers an overview of the market size, share, trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the Self-driving Cars & Trucks Industry. Latest report on the global Self-driving Cars & Trucks market is a compilation of key market insights and discusses key market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities at length. It also provides a comprehensive overview of the market of different regions across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Africa and Others.

The Self-driving Cars & Trucks Market report discusses the primary industry growth drivers and challenges that the vendors and the market as a whole face and provides an overview of the key trends emerging in the market. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects along with key leading countries in Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions.

The global self-driving/autonomous cars and trucks market size is projected to touch 4,223 thousand units by the end of 2030, as per a new report published by Million Insights. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 63% over the forecast duration. Various networking systems and sensors help facilitate autonomous driving. Thus, major players such as Tesla Motors and Google LLC are investing huge on research and development activities. Several other players such as Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen AG, General Motors Company (GM), and BMW invest a considerable part from their revenue on research & development. The automobile industry is dynamic in nature and the industry is going through various technological advancements.

On the basis of application, the autonomous cars and trucks market is categorized into defense and transportation. Further, the transportation segment is bifurcated into commercial and industrial. Transportation category is estimated to hold the largest market share over the forecast duration. On the other hand, the defense segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2030.

North America is predicted to dominate in the global market in 2020. Favorable government regulations and technology adoption in the region are attributing to the growth of the regional market. Additionally, Europe is estimated to hold considerable share over the forecast duration owing to the presence of leading manufactures in the region and increasing infrastructural development to support autonomous vehicles.

Some of the companies for Self-driving Cars & Trucks market are:

Ford Motor Company; Toyota Motor Corporation, Tesla, Inc.; General Motors, BMW AG, Audi AG and Google LLC

