Disposable Gloves Market Projected To Gain Significant Value By 2031

The outbreak of COVID-19 has led to substantial growth in the personal hygiene and protection sector, and demand for disposable gloves has gained high traction. While adoption of disposable gloves in untapped markets is creating promising opportunities for stakeholders, surge in demand from the medical and healthcare sector is further fuelling the growth of manufacturers. Besides, these gloves are also widely used in the automotive, chemical, and oil & gas end-use sectors on a large scale.

The latest report on ‘disposable gloves’ by Fact.MR offers a detailed analysis of the current market trends, demand-supply curves, and growth & restraining factors for potential players during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. According to the report, increase in healthcare expenditure and rising requirements from varied end-use sectors will remain key driving factors to industry growth, with demand for nitrile disposable gloves surging across geographies. Overall, the industry outlook will remain progressive with the market projected to expand at a CAGR of over 10% through 2031.

Key Takeaways from Study

High demand for nitrile gloves likely to be witnessed

Rise in demand from medical sector to fuel sales significantly

Non-powdered disposable gloves to have major share of revenue in terms of product type

The United States to lead in the world’s largest disposable gloves industry – North America

Germany remains the hotspot in Europe disposable gloves market

China, Japan, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, and France to remain highly lucrative markets over the next ten years

“With personal hygiene and safety gaining serious prominence, demand for disposable gloves is skyrocketing. Furthermore, various governmental rules, regulations, and initiatives are favoring manufactures in increasing their sales footprint,”says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation by Category

Material

Nitrile

Natural Rubber

Neoprene

Polyethylene

Product Type

Powdered

Non-powdered

End User

Medical

Chemicals

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

