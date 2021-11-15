Data Center Cooling Industry Analysis and In-depth Study on Market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecast to 2025| MarketsandMarkets™

The report “Data Center Cooling Market by Solution (Air Conditioning, Chilling Unit, Cooling Tower, Economizer System, Liquid Cooling System, Control System & Others), Service, Type of Cooling, Data Center Type, Industry & Region – Global Forecast to 2025”, is projected to grow from USD 9.4 billion in 2020 to USD 15.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2020 to 2025. The Global Data Center Cooling market is witnessing high growth across the world due to factors such as, improving efficiency in data centers, rising spending on data centers, significant growth in a number of data centers and their power density, increasing demand for cost-effective data center solutions, and the rising importance of eco-friendly data center solutions.

By component, the solution segment is estimated to dominate the global data center cooling market

By component, the solution segment of the data center cooling market is estimated to dominate the global data center cooling market. The energy-efficient data center air cooling solutions, as well as liquid cooling solutions that have lower carbon footprints, are witnessing a growth in demand across all industries due to their cost-effectiveness and efficient performance.

By solution, the air conditioning segment is estimated to lead the data center cooling market from 2020 to 2025.

By solution, air conditioning segment is projected to lead the global data center cooling market, during the forecast period. The dominance of the air conditioning segment is due to factors such as low installation costs and ease of maintenance. These air conditioning units are widely used in data center facilities with moderate cooling requirements. They provide precision air conditioning and maintain the equipment at ideal operating temperatures.

By services, installment & deployment segment is estimated to dominate the data center cooling market from 2020 to 2025.

By services, installment & deployment services segment is projected to dominate the global data center cooling market, during the forecast period. The installation & deployment services can be used by small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as well as large organizations to assist them in the deployment of energy-efficient data center cooling in a cost-effective manner. They also act as a one-stop shop for hassle-free deployments with minimum downtime. These services are increasingly being used by organizations worldwide.

By type of cooling, the room-based segment is estimated to grow with a high CAGR between 2020 to 2025, in the global data center cooling market.

By type of cooling, the room-based cooling segment is projected to grow with a high CAGR in the global data center cooling market, during the forecast period. Room-based cooling consists of cooling units operating concurrently to address the heat load of the entire room and focuses on reducing the rising temperature in data centers and server rooms. These cooling units overcome the issues related to the lack of space in data centers.

By data center type, the large data center segment is projected to dominate the global data center cooling market, during the forecast period.

By data center type, the large data center segment is projected to dominate the global data center cooling market, during the forecast period. Large data centers cover an area of 25,000 square feet or above. Datacenter cooling market for large data centers is increasing due to the rising demand for cooling solutions that can remove a larger amount of heat generated in high-density data centers while incurring low energy costs.

By industry, the IT & telecom segment is projected to dominate the global data center cooling market, during the forecast period.

By industry, IT & telecom segment is projected to dominate the global data center cooling market, during the forecast period. The IT & telecom industry is increasingly adopting advanced technologies, such as blade servers and 5G, to cater to the growing computational requirements. This segment has been witnessing increases in the energy requirement creating growth opportunities for efficient cooling solution providers in the data center market.

North America is estimated to lead the global data center cooling market during the forecast period

North America is projected to lead the data center cooling during the forecast period. Factors like the presence of large companies, such as Facebook, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Twitter, in this region, along with increasing pressure from federal authorities on installing energy-efficient solutions for data centers are estimated to drive the data center cooling market in North American region.

Asetek (Denmark), STULZ GmbH (Germany), Coolcentric (US), AdaptivCOOL (US), Airedale International (UK), Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Nortek Air Solutions, LLC (US), Schneider Electric SE (France), Vertiv Holdings Co. (US), Black Box Corporation (US), and Munters Group AB (Sweden) are the key players in data center cooling market.

