Tissue Diagnostics Market Size and Growth 2025 By Emerging Demands

The global tissue diagnostic market size is expected to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2025 from USD 3.4 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.5%. This industry is experiencing significant growth due to the rising incidence of cancer, developing infrastructure for cancer diagnosis, recommendation of cancer screening, availability of reimbursements, and increasing healthcare expenditure.

The consumables segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is attributed primarily to their requirement in large numbers, cost-effectiveness, and ease of use. The increasing number of reagent rental agreements is also one of the major factors to drive the growth of the consumables market globally.

The immunohistochemistry segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can primarily be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe, where this technology is mostly used in tissue diagnostics.

The tissue diagnostic market has been analyzed for North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America held the largest share of the market, followed by Europe. Easy accessibility to advanced technologies, government initiatives for screening cancer patients, favorable reimbursement scenarios for pathology diagnostic tests, increasing healthcare expenditure, and high-quality infrastructure for hospitals and clinical laboratories in this region are the major factors driving the growth of the tissue diagnostic market in North America.

Roche (Switzerland) is one of the leading players in the tissue diagnostic market in 2019. The company offers a broad product portfolio across the globe. Over the years, the company has maintained its leading position in the market.

Download PDF Brochure With Latest Edition @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1063949