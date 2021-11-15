Heat Treating Market Top Company Overview & Distribution Channel Study, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Nov 15, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global heat treating market size is projected to touch USD 122.34 billion by the end of 2025, as per the report released by Million Insights. It is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.5% over the estimated duration. The extensive use of metal heat treatment services in various industries such as aerospace, energy, automotive, and construction is predicted to bode well for the market growth from 2017 to 2025.

Key Players:

Companies in the market are emphasizing vertical integration in the value stream, from furnace production to post-treatment facilities. Manufacturers such as Aichelin Holding GmbH, Ajax Tocco International, and Pillar Induction Inc. use a combined approach and offer several furnaces and processes for numerous applications. Moreover, these companies also provide post-process services. Players are focusing on various strategic initiatives such as technological alliances, M&A, and combining various heat treatment services to maintain their dominance over the forecast duration.

Growth Drivers:

The growing automotive industry is driving the use of heat treatment in developing nations such as China, Brazil, Indonesia, India, and Mexico. Automotive producers have been widely preferring heat treatment services for the past many years. The increasing operation of key automotive producers in developing nations is projected to supplement the market growth in the coming years. Proficient heat treating to various components and parts of automobiles can enhance the durability and mechanical strength, thereby, improving the performance of the automobile.

Material Insights:

Different material requires treatment for various applications some of the widely used materials are cast iron, steel, brass, titanium alloys, aluminum, copper alloys, and other. Steel led the market, but it is predicted to lose its market share in the coming years due to the growing preference for aluminum and other metals for the production of parts in the aerospace and automotive industry.

The rising demand for lightweight components and parts with flexible nature for aircraft and automobiles to lower secondary and primary weight is predicted to boost the heat treating market growth for several other metals, particularly aluminum.

Application Insights:

The automotive segment led the heat treating market in 2016 and is predicted to grow substantially over the estimated duration owing to the rapid rise in vehicle manufacturing across the world. Increasing demand for lightweight commercial vehicles and economy cars has resulted in the expansion of the automotive industry globally. This factor is predicted to bode well for the segment growth in the upcoming years.

Construction is a major segment for heat treatment applications. Steel structures utilized in construction activities such as grills, beams, and columns undergo the specified process. The roof covering system and its components also use such a process. The booming construction industry owing to huge government spending on various infrastructure projects in the Asia Pacific is projected to augment the market growth over the projected period.

Regional Insights:

The Asia Pacific led the market to occupy a major revenue share in 2016. The steady growth across various industries such as construction, automotive, and aerospace in various developing nations such as Indonesia, India, and China are attributing to this regional market growth.

The aerospace application segment in the Asia Pacific is predicted to foresee considerable growth over the forecast years owing to the increasing production of aircraft systems and parts in developing nations such as China and India. Moreover, increasing aviation demand has resulted in rising in the production of commercial aircraft, thereby, predicted to boost the aerospace industry.

North America region is propelled by the growing demand for services in the U.S. The growing aerospace and automotive industries are the key factors for the industry growth in the region. Moreover, the increasing automobile production and various manufacturing undertaking in Mexico is projected to fuel the demand over the estimated period.

