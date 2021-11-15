Brazed Plate Heat Exchangers Market Development Status, Product Outlook & Dynamics, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Nov 15, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global brazed plate heat exchangers market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.4 billion by the end of 2025. It is anticipated to register growth with a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025.This growth can be attributed to the rapid urbanization and increasing infrastructure development which in turn is fueling the demand for refrigeration and air conditioning systems across the globe.

Key Players:

The market of such heat exchangers is competitive in nature while the key players in the market are Danfoss A/S; Alfa Laval AB; SWEP International AB; and SPX flow, Inc. They are continuously investing in research and development to gain a competitive advantage over other players.

In addition, several marketing strategies are being implemented by these players to expand their business, widen their product reach, and product portfolio. They are also launching several new products to cater to the regional and global market. Furthermore, their R&Ds is engaged in developing customized products as per the desired specifications and standards.

Growth Drivers:

In addition, several other benefits like smaller footprints, low maintenance cost, and free from leakage are expected to fuel up the demand for these heat exchangers. Moreover, usage of vacuum brazing processes in manufacturing of such products for providing better strength to the joints also adds up to the surging demand among various industrial applications thereby fueling is demand.

Product Insights:

The product segment of multi-circuit held the largest share of around 65.3% across the global market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to several features like energy efficiency, smaller footprints, and low cost of maintenance. Moreover, the rising usage of such multi-circuit brazed plate heat exchangers across all applications of HVAC is anticipated to boost the brazed plate heat exchanger market growth in the upcoming years.

In 2018, the product segment of single-circuit heat exchangers generated revenue of USD 298.3 Million and is expected to register moderate growth in the upcoming years. This growth can be attributed to surging demand across water heating and heating pump applications.

Application Insights:

The application segment of HVAC is anticipated to generate revenue of USD 337.0 Million by the end of 2025. This growth can be attributed to the rising demand for electric appliances like air conditioners and refrigerators among the millennial population. In addition, rapid technological advances being made coupled with rising demand for smaller products is also projected to surge the demand for such heat exchangers in the upcoming years.

The industrial segment held a share of around 25.5% across the global market and it is projected to witness growth with a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to the rising usage of such heat exchangers across several petrochemicals, chemical, power generation, pharmaceuticals, and oil & gas industries owing to its requirement of limited space for installation.

Regional Insights:

Europe is anticipated to hold the largest share of around 34.1% across the global market by 2025. Rising industrialization across several countries like Italy, France, and Germany is expected to drive this market growth in the upcoming years. In addition, surging infrastructure developments being implemented by governmental organizations are projected to boost market growth in the upcoming years. Moreover, the surging number of commercial offices, industries, and buildings is anticipated to boost the need for HVAC systems thereby fueling the demand for such heat exchangers.

Furthermore, rising infrastructural activities across developing countries of the Asia Pacific and North America are anticipated to boost the growth of the market from 2019 to 2025. An increasing number of infrastructural activities across the U.S. has created the demand for HVAC products. Moreover, the NIIF (National Investment & Infrastructure Fund) is being provided by the Indian government for boosting the infrastructural activities across the country.

COVID 19 Impact Insights:

The global brazed plate heat exchangers market has been hindered due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Lockdown imposition and restrictions over domestic and international travel have reduced the availability of skilled laborers for the production of HVAC equipment. Moreover, delays or suspensions across construction activities have reduced the demand for heat exchangers. Also, the closure of several manufacturing facilities across the globe due to economic and political instability has stagnated the market growth. But, initiatives being undertaken by the key players for developing technologically advanced products are expected to drive the market growth to some extent over the post-pandemic period.

