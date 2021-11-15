The Future of Sepsis Diagnostics Market

The demand for sepsis diagnostic products is expected to grow mainly due to factors such as the increasing public-private funding for target research activities, the growing burden of infectious diseases, the rising number of sepsis incidences, and growing government initiatives for creating sepsis awareness.

The blood culture segment accounted for the largest share of the market. This share can be attributed to the low cost of microbiology techniques and the extensive use of blood culture methods for the diagnosis of sepsis.

n 2019, hospitals accounted for the largest share of the sepsis diagnostics industry. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high prevalence of sepsis coupled with a large number of fatalities caused by the illness, and in-house hospital laboratories perform a large number of blood culture tests to identify BSIs (caused by bacteria, fungi/yeast, or viruses).

The presence of a highly developed healthcare system, high adoption of innovative sepsis diagnostic technologies among medical professionals, increasing sepsis incidences performed in the region, and technological advancements in the field of sepsis diagnostics are the major factors driving the market in North America.

Download PDF Brochure With Latest Edition @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=92673155

Key Market Players

Some of the players in the sepsis diagnostics market are bioMérieux (France), Becton Dickinson Company (US), Danaher (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), T2 Biosystems (US), Luminex (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bruker (US), EKF Diagnostics (UK), Immunexpress (Australia), Response Biomedical (Canada), Axis-Shield Diagnostics (UK), and CytoSorbents (US).

An analysis of the market developments between 2016 and 2019 revealed that product launches & enhancements, partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions were adopted by market players to strengthen their product portfolios and maintain a competitive position in the market. Product launches were the most widely adopted growth strategies.