Global Snus Market to Generate Absolute $ Opportunity of More than US$ 1 Bn Through 2029

Being a low-toxicant smokeless product, snus has been proved to be less harmful compared to smoking. Originated in Sweden, snus is more popular today, meanwhile, its consumption is also increasing in various other countries. With increasing consumption, manufacturers are also introducing new flavors. Researchers have also suggested that snus does not increase the risk of chronic diseases that are associated with smoking cigarette. However, snus has been associated with oral cancer.

According to the report by Fact.MR, the global snus market is expected to witness robust growth. The market is projected to register 7.5% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2022. Being a low-risk nicotine product, snus has contributed to the decline in smoking and smoking-related diseases. The nicotine content of snus varies among brands, however, manufacturers have started producing strong and extra strong varieties with increased nicotine content. Following insights show how the global snus market will perform in the next five years.

Global Snus Market: Segmentation

Segmentation table of the global snus market has been provided below on the basis of product type, flavor, packaging, sales channel, and region.

Product Type

  • Portion Snus
    • Regular
    • White regular
    • Strong
  • Loose Snus
    • Regular
    • Strong and extra strong
  • Others

Flavor

  • Standard
  • Flavored
    • Fruit
    • Herbal
    • Mint
    • Other Flavors

Packaging

  • Films and Wraps
  • Cans
  • Pouches
  • Others

Sales Channel

  • Specialty Stores
  • Online Retail
  • Modern Trade
  • Others

The report has also profiled leading players in the global market for snus, which will remain active through 2022. These include companies such as Altria Group, Inc., British American Tobacco p.l.c, Imperial Brands PLC, Swedish Match AB (publ), GN Tobacco Sweden AB, Gotlands Snus Ab, Hay Island Holding Corporation, Japan Tobacco Inc., Manikchand Group, and DS Group.

