Contract Litigation Lawyer-Thecentrallawgroup in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA, 2021-Nov-16 — /EPR Network/ —

Antidumping And Countervailing Duty Proceedings

We assist U.S. importers, producers, and foreign manufacturers with U.S. import trade remedy regulation and compliance matters.

Trade Actions

We represent the U.S. as well as Asian business clients in “non-market economy” antidumping and countervailing duty proceedings on products ranging from metals and chemicals to agricultural and seafood products. Our trade litigation lawyers can provide you not only with the legal shield of representation but also with valuable prevention advice.

Safeguards

We assist clients in trade remedy actions before the ITC and the United States Trade Representative’s office (“USTR”) brought to impose tariffs or quotas on imports alleged to be injurious to U.S. domestic production.

Intellectual Property Trade Enforcement Proceedings

We advise and represent clients in Section 337 actions before the ITC which involve the import of products allegedly infringing U.S. patents, trademarks, and copyrights.

Transshipment And False Claim Act Proceedings

We advise and represent companies against which such claims have been brought and we advise and represent companies that wish to pursue such claims.

Customs Compliance And Enforcement

We advise U.S. Contract Litigation Lawyer importers and other clients on customs classification, protests, prior disclosures, customs penalty defenses, defenses of liquidated damages claims, preferential duty programs, and valuation.