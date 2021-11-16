Contract Litigation Lawyer-Thecentrallawgroup in Los Angeles

Posted on 2021-11-16 by in Industrial, International Trade, Law // 0 Comments

Los Angeles, CA, 2021-Nov-16 — /EPR Network/ —

Antidumping And Countervailing Duty Proceedings

We assist U.S. importers, producers, and foreign manufacturers with U.S. import trade remedy regulation and compliance matters.

Trade Actions

We represent the U.S. as well as Asian business clients in “non-market economy” antidumping and countervailing duty proceedings on products ranging from metals and chemicals to agricultural and seafood products. Our trade litigation lawyers can provide you not only with the legal shield of representation but also with valuable prevention advice.

Safeguards

We assist clients in trade remedy actions before the ITC and the United States Trade Representative’s office (“USTR”) brought to impose tariffs or quotas on imports alleged to be injurious to U.S. domestic production.

Intellectual Property Trade Enforcement Proceedings

We advise and represent clients in Section 337 actions before the ITC which involve the import of products allegedly infringing U.S. patents, trademarks, and copyrights.

Transshipment And False Claim Act Proceedings

We advise and represent companies against which such claims have been brought and we advise and represent companies that wish to pursue such claims.

Customs Compliance And Enforcement

We advise U.S. Contract Litigation Lawyer importers and other clients on customs classification, protests, prior disclosures, customs penalty defenses, defenses of liquidated damages claims, preferential duty programs, and valuation.

No matter how many time zones your workforce may span, our domestic and international employment lawyers can help you tackle your risks as an employer.

In today’s diverse and global workforce, the relationship between employers and employees is highly regulated, and the ever-increasing potential for discrimination and harassment suits can be intimidating. CLG helps you avoid costly litigation with company policies and practices to reduce your risks and increase compliance.

Whether your employees are in Bangladesh, Brazil, the United States, India, or elsewhere, CLG can provide valuable counsel as you develop your hiring practices and your policies around employee benefits, employee compensation, working hours, overtime, paid leave, specially protected employees, employee layoffs, employee terminations, and non-competition agreements. We also can assist you in preparing bilingual employment documents, from offer letters to employee manuals.

Should you run into conflict, our dedicated employment law team will be your advocate. Our attorneys have represented companies, large and small, in industries as challenging as cannabis, entertainment, and emerging technologies. We have the know-how to help you navigate stressful litigation, and will work with you to manage your concerns and expectations while fiercely protecting your business.

 

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution