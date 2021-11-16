Creative Multimedia Celebrates International Animation Day, CEO Raja Sekhar Buggaveeti said 35 students of the college win prestigious Pixellence awards.

Hyderabad, Telangana, India, 2021-Nov-16 — /EPR Network/ — India’s Largest Digital Media Education powerhouse’ celebrated the event at its global standard campus at Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad on Thursday, 28th of October 2021 from morning till noon.

Creative Multimedia has been celebrating International Animation Day every year for the past 16 years with great fanfare. The event aims to bring students closer to the industry and to honour and encourage outstanding talent in Animation, VFX, Gaming, Web & Graphic Design.

The MD & CEO of Creative Multimedia, Raja Sekhar Buggaveeti delivered the inaugural address and renewed his commitment to ‘Enhancing Employability’. Addressing the students, he reminded them that Creative Multimedia affords the finest infrastructure, mentoring, value-additions, and placements in the industry and urged them to take advantage of these privileges to pursue a successful career and bring laurels to the academy and the country.

The prestigious ‘Pixellence Awards’ aimed at recognizing outstanding arts talent were presented by Creative Multimedia CEO Raja Sekhar to 35 winners across 17 categories of Animation, VFX, Web, and Graphics. Entries were judged on 4 parameters: concept, design, quality, and presentation.

Many live-action, 2D animation short films, such as ‘Be in the moment’, ‘Error 404’, ‘Ulta-Plus’, and ‘Charvani’ crafted by BFA students of Creative Multimedia were screened to a rousing reception. These films, some of which gained international recognition, were created by students are part of Creative Multimedia’s training aimed at producing industry-ready artists.

Many successful alumni now working at top MNCs around the globe attended the event and shared their experiences with students even as they found themselves reminiscing about their good old days at Creative Multimedia and the college’s extraordinary placements.

Injecting josh into the day’s proceedings was a string of high-voltage cultural programs: there was song, dance, instrumental music, and more. Performers belted out popular movie numbers and set the stage on fire with foot-thumping dance moves as the young crowd went wild with excitement.

A compelling quiz program, a live guitar performance, a rap gig, and a series of games were some of the other programs that enlivened the proceedings and made it a truly memorable day for students of India’s premier digital media education group.

The day ended with a sincere thanks to students, parents, alumni, guests, and well-wishers who turned up in large numbers and made the event a grand success.

