Integrative Systems Announce the Acquisition of a New Client

Chicago, IL, 2021-Nov-16 — /EPR Network/ — The IBM iSeries, .Net Development and Custom Software Services provider, Integrative Systems are happy to announce the acquisition with Peter Stevens Motorcycles.

They are the largest retailer of motorcycles and accessories in Australia. There has been an incredible amount of work behind the scenes, carefully planning the best strategy for both company and client success. With early results exceeding expectations, and highly positive consumer feedback, Peter Stevens put pen to paper and set the ball rolling for Integrative Systems.

This is a massive first step towards achieving their goals for this year. Expanding their client portfolio was one of their priorities. And, CEO of Integrative Systems, Mr. Rajesh Rajan, believes that this will prove to be a springboard for the firm’s expansion. Now, the company is focusing its attention on extending its market reach into new countries. As a company determined to offer growth opportunities to clients worldwide, expanding its client portfolio is an exciting prospect for everyone involved.

“Whenever we take on a new client, there are always opportunities for people to step up and take on extra responsibility, and there is always a real buzz about the place and an air of anticipation,” said Mr. Rajesh Rajan.

Integrative Systems are on the right track to achieve pre-defined goals. The company aims to get many more global clients from diverse backgrounds in the next 12 months. As per company sources, the Integrative Systems teams closely observe post-covid market movements and continuously improve their website for a better visitor experience and convert more customers.

“All of us at Integrative Systems are pleased to connect with Peter Stevens Motorcycles, says, CEO of Integrative Systems. IBM’s significant resources and technologies allow customers to get the latest insights about customer service and technology solutions. By partnering with Peter Stevens Motorcycles, the company is looking ahead with confidence to have a clear path forward.

About Integrative Systems:

Integrative Systems is a Chicago-based IT services providing company. At Integrative Systems, you’ll get benefits related to IBMi, .Net Development, Software Development, JDA MMS, and many more. The process includes – application modernization solutions, value-added services, and developing new software.

Integrative Systems help organizations integrate modern technologies to improve business processing and increase ROI and overall customer experience. Such expertise and services are offered by a team of experts and experienced professionals.

Check out their website – www.integrativesystems.com