Africa’s MoneyPreneur is Coaching Individuals, Families, and Companies across Africa to Give Them a More Financially Stable Future

Freetown, Sierra Leone, 2021-Nov-16 — /EPR Network/ — Africa’s MoneyPreneur is a Sierra Leonean company that offers financial coaching services to individuals and families. Our mission is to empower individuals and families to take charge of their finances and get equipped with the tools and strategies that can help them strengthen their financial positions. We help them make informed decisions by offering guidance in the form of online resources and training.

AFP offers a one-stop online shop for all finance-related queries and confusions that any individual may have. We offer a variety of resources and tools that provide financial education and awareness to families and businesses across the continent.

Africa’s MoneyPreneur is one of its kind in Sierra Leone with the goal to increase awareness of financial planning, investment, and independence. Our financial management tools and resources have helped dozens of families in understanding how the financial world works and how they can benefit from it the most.

As part of our comprehensive campaign, we offer three main tools:

The AMP Academy

AMP Accounts app

AMP Investor Club

The AMP Academy is an online platform for anyone who wants to gain knowledge and insights on a varying range of financial topics. The aim of this platform is to increase financial awareness and intelligence. On the platform, visitors can get their burning financial questions answered and get access to resources that help them understand how different aspects of financial management work. This allows families and businesses to make better financial choices and keep their finances in order.

The AMP Accounts App is an online application that offers financial management and accounting tools that an individual can access at any time. The app allows the user to manage their own personal or business finances by building budgets, keeping track of their spendings, and setting financial goals. The tools offer customized features based on each user’s income and goals.

Finally, the AMP Investor Club is a specialized service that offers access to tested and guaranteed investment opportunities that yield high. Moreover, the club provides access to an experienced advisory network that assists you at every step of your financial planning and management journey.

The services of Africa’s MoneyPreneur are open to all. We encourage African families and businesses to benefit from the extensive library of