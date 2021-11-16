Consistency in the workplace comes from consistency in learning

CANBERRA, Australia, 2021-Nov-16 — /EPR Network/ — While quality of output will always have its place as a performance indicator, consistency is an undervalued representer of an employee’s ability. But how does one develop consistency? The Acorn subject matter experts, in their latest article, explore their belief that a good learning and development program is where employees are best placed to subconsciously learn consistency through the completion of their coursework.

If an organisation is inconsistent with their stance on the delivery of training, employees will be conditioned to not take it seriously. Learning consistency matters for employees because it improves their employee experience and translates to lifelong learning over time. It matters for employers because they get more consistent feedback and build credibility for the learning experience that is provided.

The best strategy to help build consistent learning in employees is through the learning program itself. This can be achieved by identifying the problem that learning is addressing and contextualising its value to employees. Help employees create personal goals through a learning pathway. Utilise microlearning to break down big goals into smaller milestones.

“When talking about diverse, global workforces, you’ll get the most value out of your L&D investment by providing contextual learning opportunities through an LMS,” said Blake Proberts (Co-Founder and Managing Director). “Not only does this motivate learners to be consistent by providing solutions to their real problems, but it means you can easily offer personalised and accessible learning pathways at scale.”

One key area that needs consistency is compliance training. Given that it’s mandatory, time-intensive and often filled with dry content, compliance training doesn’t have a huge fanbase. Building better engagement through consistency can be achieved by aligning learning objectives with business objectives, as well as tracking and reporting through an LMS to ensure all employees are up to date.

You can read the Acorn expert’s full article about the importance of learning consistency on their Acorn Labs blog: https://bit.ly/3magZRD

Pursuit Technology is a software development company which seeks to streamline systems through innovative solutions and unlock the potential of the workforce. Pursuit is all about putting the customer at the centre of everything we create. Since the inception of our Acorn LMS seven years ago, we’ve worked with everyone from local businesses to federal government agencies. In that time, we’ve maintained a 100% retention rate. Acorn LMS contains all the tools needed to support workforces – from onboarding and inductions through to compliance and ongoing development.