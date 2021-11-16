Woody Auction’s Dec. 4th Sale Features Crown Milano, Steuben, Quezal, Durand, Tiffany, Mettlach Plaques, Brides Baskets

Douglass, KS, 2021-Nov-16 — /EPR Network/ — Woody Auction will close out 2021 in grand fashion, with a Saturday, December 4th antique auction highlighted by the Wilson collection out of Illinois that features nearly 100 lots of Crown Milano, plus offerings from private collections that include brides baskets, Steuben, Quezal, Durand, Tiffany, Mettlach plaques and a sizable lamp collection, beginning at 9:30 am Central time.

“With just over 400 lots, this auction has something for everyone on your holiday shopping list,” said Jason Woody of Woody Auction, who added, “All items up for bid will be sold without reserve, online via LiveAuctioneers.com and live in the Woody Auction auction hall located at 130 East Third Street in Douglass. Also, there is no buyer’s premium for those who attend in person and pay by cash or check.”

Steuben is enormously popular with collectors and this sale has some wonderful examples, like the unmarked, outstanding quality art glass lamp in a Dragon pattern, 26 ½ inches tall, mirror black over celeste blue and acid etched, shape #6094; and a signed rose cintra and opal art glass vase, 12 inches tall in a Supino acid cut pattern and boasting spectacular colors – a worthy addition to any collection.

A solid crystal and 18kt gold sculpture signed Steuben, designed by James Houston and titled Column of the Owl, 7 ½ inches tall and made in the 1970s, is being offered with the original case. Another sculpture (not by Steuben) is an original bronze by Emile Pinedo (France/Italy, 1840-1916), titled Arabe En Marche (circa 1910), 13 inches tall, artist signed, with a foundry mark and nice patina.

A really fine and colorful item is the massive charger, marked Mettlach (#2697), 17 ½ inches in diameter, with an incredible fantasy scene showing a cherub and a fairy, signed Heinrich Schlitt. Equally dazzling is an art glass covered jar marked “Crown Milano 572”,11 inches tall, in blue and white tones with a colorful rose floral décor, heavy enamel scroll highlights and pattern matched lid.

Plaques will feature a framed porcelain plaque marked KPM, titled Eremit (translating to “Hermit”), picturing a man kneeling in a courtyard in front of a book and crucifix, with a note indicating the work is artist signed by Ed Baedschneider (but believed to be hidden by the frame, which has an overall size of 16 inches by 14 inches and has a lamp mounted to it). The plaque is of nice quality and shows well.

Another noteworthy plaque in the sale is the unmarked Wave Crest scroll mold plaque in pink, white and blue tones, with a rare scenic medallion featuring a man and a woman with a young girl playing the flute, plus a cherub, in a gilt frame measuring 16 inches by 12 inches, still with the original backing.

The jewelry category will be highlighted by a 14kt yellow gold ring with three princess cut diamonds totaling 1.5 carats, H-I color, SI2-I1 clarity, with white gold prongs, size 5.25; and a 14kt yellow gold bracelet of outstanding quality boasting 13 oval cut sapphires each surrounded by 12 round diamonds, separated by stars that each have seven round diamonds, G-H color, VS-SI clarity, 6 ½ inches long.

Also up for bid is a jardiniere and pedestal marked Weller Art Pottery of Aurelian twist form, having impressed marks on the bottom of both pieces, with dark brown tones and a rare strawberry décor; and a 97-piece sterling flatware set by Georg Jensen in the Acanthus pattern, housed in a wooden chest, the total weight of the sterling pieces 2485 grams, the weight of the knives with stainless blades 865 grams.

People can register and bid online now, at www.liveauctioneers.com/woody-auction-llc. Bidders are encouraged to register at least 48 hours in advance. Online bidders will be charged a 20 percent buyer’s premium (or, they can pay by cash or check for a 5 percent discount). Woody Auction’s 5,000-square-foot auction hall is located south and east of Wichita, not far from I-35 and Hwy. 54 / Kellogg Road.

Absentee bids will be accepted, with a written statement indicating the lot number and amount of the bid. The deadline to submit an absentee bid is 12 noon on Thursday, December 2nd. All absentee bids will be charged a buyer’s premium of 15 percent of the selling price (or 10 percent if paying by cash or check). Absentee bids can be sent by fax, to 316-746-2145; or via email, to info@woodyauction.com.

Phone bidding will be available for lots with a low estimate of $750 or greater (low estimates are found on LiveAuctioneers.com). Email your phone bid list to info@woodyauction.com by 12 o’clock noon on Wednesday, October 20th and please include your name, full address, a primary phone number and a backup/secondary phone number. You will receive a phone call to confirm receipt of your phone bids.

