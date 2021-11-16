Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges in Low Migration Inks Market

PUNE, India, 2021-Nov-16 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Low Migration Inks Market by Process (Gravure, Flexography, Off-Set, Digital), End-Use Industry (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics), and Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Rest of the World) – Global Forecast to 2022″, The low migration inks market is projected to reach USD 2.72 Billion by 2022 from 1.68 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

Browse 78 Market Data Tables and 23 Figures spread through 106 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Low Migration Inks Market by Process (Gravure, Flexography, Off-Set, Digital), End-Use Industry (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics), and Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Rest of the World) – Global Forecast to 2022”



Low migration inks are majorly used in the food & beverages end-use industry for packaging and labeling applications. This demand is increasing owing to the regulations regarding the use of inks for packaging and labeling, especially from the regions such as Europe and North America. In addition, the growing concern for migration in pharmaceuticals is also expected to raise the demand for these inks for packaging and labeling pharmaceuticals.

The flexography printing process segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The flexography process segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The gravure printing process was widely used but the trend is expected to change during the forecast period. The flexography process is dominant in regions such as North America, Europe, and South America. This is owing to its printability on substrates such as plastic, metal, and paper, among others. Flexography is best suited for packaging applications. Due to this, the demand for low migration inks for flexography is expected to grow. The digital printing segment is also expected to account for significant demand for low migration inks during the forecast period.

The food & beverages segment accounted for the largest share of the low migration inks market in 2016.

The food & beverages end-use industry accounts for the largest share and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Various regulations for labeling and packaging on food & beverages industry require low migration inks over conventional inks. Owing to the regulations, the printing manufacturers are now demanding low migration inks.

The low migration inks market in Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Europe is the largest market for low migration inks, in terms of both value and volume, and is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. This is owing to the increasing demand for these inks from the end-use industries such as food & beverages, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals in this region. Increasing legislations and regulations on food & beverages end-use industry are expected to propel the demand for low migration inks in this region.

Key players in the low migration inks market

Key players operating in the low migration inks market include Sun Chemical Corporation (US), Flint (Luxembourg), hubergroup Deutschland (Germany), Siegwerk Druckfarben (Germany), TOYO INK. (US). Other key players include Agfa-Gevaert (Belgium), ALTANA (Germany), epple Druckfarben (Germany), and INX International Ink. (US).