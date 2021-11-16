Demand For High grade Automotive Ceramics To Expand 1.4X From 2021 To 2031- Anticipates Fact.MR

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of High Grade Automotive Ceramics. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Functional Automotive Ceramics market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of High Grade Automotive Ceramics Market.

The global automotive ceramics market is expected to top US$ 2 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 5% across the decade, concludes a recently published research study by Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider. A surging global automotive market and its allied industries are catalyzing demand for automotive ceramics.

High uptake in electronic component manufacturing majorly drove the market’s historical growth. From 2016 to 2020, a CAGR exceeding 4% was registered, growing from over US$ 1 Bn to reach nearly US$ 2 Bn, representing almost twofold growth. Recessionary impacts induced by COVID-19 temporarily stalled expansion, as compulsory lockdowns forced automotive manufacturers to cease production in the first half of the year.

Sales of automotive ceramics for electronics are especially likely to gather momentum amid the rising popularity of electric vehicles. With stricter emission norms being enforced, automotive companies are conforming to mandatory compliance requirements, prompting an increase in adoption of more sustainable alternatives.

For instance, in April 2021, the U.S. government announced a new emissions reduction target of 50-52% by 2030, while the UNEP calls for a 7.6% reduction target each year.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By type, functional automotive ceramics to top US$ 1 Bn by 2031, increasing at over 5% CAGR

Sales of structural automotive ceramics accounted for over 40% of total revenue in 2020

Alumina oxide automotive ceramics to generate more than 2 out of 5 sales by 2031

By application, automotive ceramics for electronics to generate heightened sales, expanding at nearly 5% CAGR

The U.S. topped US$ 450 Mn in 2020, accounting for nearly 3 out of 10 automotive ceramics sales

Market in China to expand at over 8% CAGR, surpassing a valuation of US$ 500 Mn by 2031

Japan and Canada markets to expand a CAGRs of approximately 7% across the forecast period

“Prominent manufacturers are incorporating carbon and silk fiber as well as other lightweight construction material in automotive ceramics with the objective of enhancing vehicular performance and minimizing energy expenditure,” comments a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

3M Company, CeramTec GmbH, CoorsTek Inc., Corning Inc., Dyson Technical Ceramics Ltd., Elan Technology, IBIDEN Co. Ltd., Kyocera Corporation, and McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies LLC are some key automotive ceramics manufacturers profiled in Fact.MR’s report.

Elan Technology, a prominent ceramics manufacturer, offers a broad range of advanced automotive ceramics for the production of vehicle sensors, valves, mechanical seals and bearings respectively. Its proprietary materials include 96% alumina ceramic and yttria (3%) stabilized zirconia.

Similarly, IBIDEN Co. Ltd. offers Substrate Holding Mats for automobiles. These are manufactured from high temperature resistant ceramic fibers, capable of holding catalyst substrates and particulate filters of exhausted gas in severe environments.

Key Segments Covered in Market Study

Type

Functional Automotive Ceramics

Structural Automotive Ceramics

Material

Alumina Oxide Automotive Ceramics

Titanate Oxide Automotive Ceramics

Zirconia Oxide Automotive Ceramics

Other Material Automotive Ceramics

Application

Automotive Ceramics for Engine Parts

Automotive Ceramics for Exhaust Systems

Automotive Ceramics for Electronics

Automotive Ceramics for Other Applications

Key Question answered in the survey of High Grade Automotive Ceramics market report:

Sales and Demand of High Grade Automotive Ceramics

Growth of High Grade Automotive Ceramics Market

Market Analysis of High Grade Automotive Ceramics

Market Insights of High Grade Automotive Ceramics

Key Drivers Impacting the High Grade Automotive Ceramics market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by High Grade Automotive Ceramics market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of High Grade Automotive Ceramics

More Valuable Insights on High Grade Automotive Ceramics Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of High Grade Automotive Ceramics, Sales and Demand of High Grade Automotive Ceramics, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond.

