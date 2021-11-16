Bioimpedance Analyzers Market by Type, Application, End User, Analysis & Global Forecasts to 2026

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Nov-16 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “ Bioimpedance Analyzers Market by Type (Single-frequency, Multiple-frequency, Dual-frequency) Modality (Wired, Wireless) Application (Segmental Body Measurement, Whole Body Measurement) End User (Hospitals, Home Users) – Analysis & Global Forecasts to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Bioimpedance Analyzer Market size is projected to reach USD 767 million by 2026 from USD 429 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.2%.

The growth in this market is attributed to the prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as obesity, increasing awareness on healthy lifestyles, and the growing number of fitness clubs, weight loss clinics, and sports rehabilitation centers.

The multi-frequency bioimpedance analyzers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the product, the bioimpedance analyzers market is segmented into multi-frequency bioimpedance analyzers, single-frequency bioimpedance analyzers, and dual-frequency bioimpedance analyzers. The consumables segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The preference for multi-frequency bioimpedance analyzers is high among end users as they can be used for both segmental and whole-body measurement, unlike single-frequency bioimpedance analyzers.

The application segment accounted for the largest share of the bioimpedance analyzers market in 2020

By application, the bioimpedance analyzers market is a segmented segmental body measurement and whole body measurement. The segmental body measurement segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of obesity and metabolic disorders.

Fitness club and wellness centers for the largest share of the bioimpedance analyzers market in 2020

Based on end-users, the bioimpedance analyzers market is segmented into hospitals, fitness clubs and wellness centers, home users, and other end users The fitness clubs and wellness centers segment accounted for the largest share of the bioimpedance analyzers market in 2020. The increasing number of fitness clubs and wellness centers and the growing awareness about health and fitness across the globe are the major driving factor for this market.

North America accounted for the largest share of the bioimpedance analyzers market in 2020

Based on the region, the bioimpedance analyzers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the bioimpedance analyzers market. The large share of North America can be attributed to factors such as the growing obesity rate, government initiatives to encourage healthy lifestyles, increasing use of body composition analyzers for assessing athlete fitness, and increasing number of health clubs and fitness centers.

Key Market Players

Some of the major players operating in this market are Tanita Corporation (Japan), Omron Corporation (Japan). In 2020, Tanita Corporation (Japan) held the leading position in the market. The company has a strong geographic presence across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Omron Corporation (Japan) held the second position in the bioimpedance analyzers market in 2020.

