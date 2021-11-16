The Report Sheds Light on the Leading Manufacturers of Agricultural Films Along With Their Detailed Profiles: Fact.MR

According to the recent study of Fact.MR, the Ethylene Butyl agriculture films sales are estimated to exceed 4300 tons in 2019, recording a Y-o-Y growth at more than 4.0% over 2018. Gains in the agricultural films industry remains influenced by numerous multipronged factors, ranging from the development of biodegradable and eco-friendly alternatives, to introduction of affordable machines for fast yet efficient laying down of films on a large scale.

The study finds that mulch plastic films are preferred over other agricultural film variants, with sales in 2019 estimated at over 2200 tons. Comparatively larger sales of mulch plastic films can be backed by its unparalleled effectiveness in increasing farmland yield. In addition, mulch plastic films has gained widespread acceptance among farmers worldwide, as it facilitates creating favorable microclimatic conditions for accelerating the growth of crops.

The study opines that exponential growth in food demand in recent years will remain the leading sales influencer of agricultural films. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the demand for food is estimated to increase by 70% by 2050.

Mulch plastic films, on account of their unmatched benefits and effectiveness in increasing agricultural productivity, will continue to witness robust demand, in line with the surging food demand in the foreseeable future. Mulch plastic films complement the use of drip irrigation and polymer-based fertilizer release practices, enabling easy and time-effective production of high-quality agricultural produce.

Biodegradability of PBAT Attracting Ethylene Butyl Agricultural Films Manufacturers

Environmental abuse of plastic has been one of the key concerns, which led the agricultural films industry players to seek biodegradable alternatives to polyethylene. The non-biodegradable nature of traditional plastics is causing excessive pressure on landfills worldwide. However, a recent study by ETH Zurich concluded the biodegradability of PBAT or polybutylene adipate terephthalate to favor agricultural films manufacturers.

The study of ETH Zurich states that PBAT can undergo complete biodegradation in soil over a period of six weeks making it an ideal replacement for polyethylene with the former exhibiting all the properties required for cost-effective production of agriculture films. Additionally, accelerating development of novel recycling processes and their conversion into goods reusable in agricultural applications, are expected to augur well for growth of the agriculture film market.

Key Companies Profiled: BASF SE, Berry Global Inc., CI Takiron, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Dow Inc., RPC Group PLC, RKW Group, Trioplast Industries AB, Achilles Corporation, Ab Rani Plast Oy.

Rapid Adoption of Organic Farming Practices to Impede Sales

According to the study, growing consumer awareness about the health benefits associated with the consumption of organic food products, and increasing inclination towards paying more for these products is driving the adoption of organic farming practices. With organic farming practices being based around the principles of avoiding the use of synthetic substances, agriculture films sales are expected to remain directly impacted.

Food processing companies are now preferring the use of products cultivated organically, in order to boost their profits by capitalizing on rising preference for organic food. This coupled with, numerous studies that recommend prohibition of plastic use in the food chain, are estimated to confine agricultural films sales in the near future. Although agricultural films manufacturers are introducing novel biodegradable products in the market, the higher production costs incurred during the manufacturing of these products is further restraining their adoption.

The Fact.MR report tracks the agricultural films market for the period 2019 to 2028. The agricultural Silage films market is projected to record a CAGR of 5% through 2028.

Key Segments Covered in Geomembrane Agricultural Films Industry Research

By Film

• Geomembrane

• Agricultural Silage Films

• Agricultural Mulching Films

• Greenhouse Plastic/Covering Film

By Material

• Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Agricultural Films

• Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate Agricultural Films

• Low-Density Polyethylene Agricultural Films

• LLDPE Agricultural Films

• LLPE Agricultural Films

• HDPE Agricultural Films

• Polypropylene Agricultural Films

• Polyamide Agricultural Films

• EVA Agricultural Films

• Ethylene Vinyl-Alcohol Copolymer Resins

• PVC Agricultural Films

• Others

By Application

• Agricultural Films for Bale Wrapping & Ensiling

• Agricultural Films for Silo Bags Manufacturing

• Agricultural Films for Tunnel Covers

• Agricultural Films for Bunker Ensiling

• Others

Which Region Offers the Largest Opportunity for Sales of Geomembrane Agricultural Films?

East Asia is the most prominent region for agricultural film suppliers with an absolute dollar opportunity of close to US$ 4.5 Bn.

China is leading in East Asia as well as the global market and is expected to witness double-digit growth during 2021-2031. With the fast-paced growth of its economy and growing dependence on agriculture, Chinese consumers’ inclination towards agricultural films has grown multi-fold in the recent past.

South Asia Oceania and Europe accounted for approx. 1/3 of the market value, and are expected to progress at CAGRs of 6.2% and 3.9%, respectively.

The Middle East & Africa is still in a developmental state. Looking into the widespread agricultural statistics, especially in Africa and growing economic activities in the Middle East, the region is considered as one of the emerging markets. The Middle East & Africa market is anticipated to rise at a moderate pace and reach US$ 705 Mn by 2031.

