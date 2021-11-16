EMS Products Market Insights – Global Forecast to 2022

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Nov-16 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report EMS Products Market is expected to reach USD 25.56 Billion by 2022 from USD 19.01 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.1%.

Factors driving the growth of this market include high demand for emergency care, increasing incidence of trauma injuries, and growing investments by government bodies on healthcare infrastructure development.

By application, the Emergency Medical Service Products Market is segmented into cardiac care, trauma injuries, respiratory care, oncology, and other applications. The cardiac care segment is anticipated to account for the largest share of the global EMS Products Market in 2017. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders and the rising geriatric population are the major factors driving the growth of this market segment.

By type, the EMS Products Market is classified into life support and emergency resuscitation equipment, patient monitoring systems, wound care consumables, patient handling equipment, infection control supplies, personal protection equipment, and other EMS products. The life support and emergency resuscitation equipment segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global EMS Products Market in 2017. The rising number of emergency visits and the growing requirement of life-support equipment (specially to prevent respiratory or heart failure in critically ill patients) are the major factors supporting the growth of this market segment.

Key players focused on product development and launched innovative products to maintain and enhance their position in the EMS Products Market. Stryker (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Asahi Kasei (Japan), Cardinal Health (US), Philips Netherlands), GE Healthcare (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), 3M (US), Smiths Medical (UK), Becton, Dickinson (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), B. Braun (US), and C. R. Bard (US) have been identified as the key players in this market. These companies have a broad product portfolio with comprehensive features and a strong geographical presence.

Based on region, the EMS products market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is estimated to dominate the EMS products market in 2017. The large share of this regional segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing healthcare expenditure, rising number of emergency visits, rising geriatric population, improving hospital infrastructure, technological advancements, and the strong presence of major players in the region.

