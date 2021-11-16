Microcontroller Market Growth and Development Trends of Analysis Report by 2027

Felton, California , USA, Nov 16 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global “Microcontroller Market” report offers an overview of the market size, share, trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the Microcontroller Industry. Latest report on the global Microcontroller market is a compilation of key market insights and discusses key market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities at length. It also provides a comprehensive overview of the market of different regions across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Africa and Others.

The global microcontroller market size is estimated to account for USD 47.74 billion by 2027. The market is projected to register over 10% CAGR from 2020 to 2027, as per a new report by Million Insights. Growing automation across several industries, the emergence of industry 4.0 and AI-integration are the key factors driving the demand for the microcontroller in the industrial application. In addition, consumer electronic is one of the major end-users of the microcontroller. Over the past few years, the demand for consumer electronics has increased manifold across regions.

The increasing need for flexibility and agility in the industries due to the reduced product lifecycle is anticipated to bolster the demand for microcontroller units. Besides, increasing development of the smart grid is attributing to the growth of the market. Miniaturization has become a new trend in the production of components. Microcontrollers’ miniaturization not only provides high performance but consume less power.

The increasing number of equipment supporting IoT and Ethernet is projected to boost the microcontrollers market growth over the next few years. In the recent past, microcontrollers integrated with wireless interfaces like Bluetooth and ZigBee have witnessed significant growth. Rising focus on implementing the energy-efficient solution in process and discrete industries is estimated to augment sustainable manufacturing.

Some of the companies for Microcontroller market are:

ST Microelectronics, NXP Semiconductor, Microchip Technology and Renesas Electronics Corp

