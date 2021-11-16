Refurbished Medical Equipment Market — Future Trends And Analysis

The growth of the global refurbished medical equipment market can be attributed to factors such as hospital budget cuts, a large inventory of used or old medical devises, rising demand for capital-intensive diagnostic imaging equipment, e-commerce platform enhancing the ease of purchase of refurbished medical equipment, growing preference for eco-friendly products, an increasing number of diagnostic centers hospitals, and the growing opportunities in emerging economies.

However, factors such as stringent regulations on the import and use of refurbished medical devices in certain countries, lack in the standardization of policies for the use sale of refurbished devices, increase in the influx of low-cost new medical devices, and the negative perception about the quality of refurbished medical devices are expected to restrain the market growth. Furthermore, the growth of the market is expected to be slowed temporarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic during the forecast period.

Based on product, the refurbished medical equipment market is segmented into medical imaging equipment, operating room surgical equipment, patient monitors, cardiology equipment, urology equipment, neurology equipment, intensive care equipment, endoscopy equipment, IV therapy systems, and other medical equipment. The medical imaging equipment segment was estimated to account for the highest share in 2019.

The diagnostic procedures segment accounted for a larger share of the market in 2019. The rising demand for diagnostic imaging procedures, the high price of new medical imaging equipment, a growing number of target diseases, widening application of diagnostic imaging procedures, regulatory approvals in using refurbished medical equipment.

The hospitals’ segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. The rising adoption of refurbished medical equipment, increasing focus of hospitals on providing affordable treatment and care, and growing emphasis on high returns on investment are some of the key factors driving the growth of this market.

Geographically, this market is classified into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the large patient pool in the region, increasing privatization in the healthcare sector, huge patient population base, and high demand for refurbished medical equipment by low-budget hospitals and clinics.

