The Future of Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market

The market for breast lesion localization methods is expected to grow from 3,974.4 thousand procedures in 2020 to 5750.9 thousand procedures by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is primarily driven by factors such as the rising incidence of breast cancer, an increasing number of breast cancer surgeries, and growing awareness on the early detection of breast cancer.

Covid-19 Impact on the Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market

The breast lesion localization methods market is not expected to be impacted greatly by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020-2021. However, routine breast cancer screening at hospitals and annual screening programs have been suspended in many countries in order to maintain social distancing protocols and minimize patient flow in health care centers. Moreover, non-essential procedures and surgeries have been postponed for the post lockdown period which could have a slight impact on the market only for Q1 and Q2 of 2020 in most regions. breast lesion localization methods market.

Globally, there has been significant growth in the number of breast cancer cases. This can majorly be attributed to changing lifestyles, increasing use of oral contraceptives, and the growing number of women undergoing cosmetic surgeries, such as breast enhancement. Following are some major statistics in this regard: In the US, one in eight women develop invasive breast cancer over the course of their lifetime.

According to the American Cancer Society and the National Cancer Institute, in 2018, over 265,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer were diagnosed among women in the US. The growing incidence of breast cancer is resulting in a growth in the number of breast cancer surgeries. This, in turn, is driving the demand for the pre-operative localization of non-palpable breast cancer.

Download PDF Brochure With Latest Edition @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=35768623

Breast localization devices are Class II and III medical devices and have to undergo a stringent regulatory procedure in order to be approved by the FDA. In the US, it takes around 3 to 7 years to prove the medical safety of any new device. As per law, even a new size of a previously approved device needs to go through the entire process before commercialization.

With increasing technological advancements and a growing focus on patient care, regulatory requirements are becoming more stringent and rigorous, requiring extensive data and documentation for the validation and approval of new technologies. The approval process is very lengthy and capital-intensive, which makes it difficult for small manufacturers and companies with limited budgets to sustain themselves in this market.

Over the years, the incidence of breast cancer has increased significantly and is expected to increase further in the coming years. However, there has not been a subsequent growth in the number of oncologists, and this situation is more pronounced in developing countries. This dearth of trained professionals is expected to hamper the growth of the breast lesion localization methods market during the forecast period.

The large share of this segment is attributed to its accuracy in abnormal tissue localization, minimal removal of normal tissues, minimal scarring, and availability of reimbursement for breast lesion localization devices. The ease of use of wire localization technology and the familiarity of end-users with the technology have resulted in its increased adoption.