Micro Irrigation Systems Market Top Company Profiles & Financial Performance, 2025

The global micro irrigation systems market is anticipated to reach USD 41.23 billion by the end 2025, according to a new report released by Million Insights. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.6% from 2016 to 2025. This growth is attributed to rising population and increasing consumption of food across the developing and developed regions. Moreover, increasing awareness regarding conservation of water is projected to promote the usage of micro irrigation systems for farming and other applications.

Leading players operating in the market are Mahindra EPC Irrigation, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Nelson Irrigation Corporation, Netafim Limited, Lindsay Corporation, Rain Bird Corporation, The Toro Company, T-L Irrigation Co., Valmont Industries, Inc., and Rivulis Irrigation. Prominent players in the industry are focusing on R&D to develop innovative and efficient irrigation systems. Moreover, Asia Pacific is the prominent region offering potential growth opportunities to the existing market players as well as the new entrants. Therefore, these players are focusing on opening manufacturing units across the Asia Pacific.

These systems are cost-effective and highly efficient. Therefore, majority of small and large scale farmers are adopting micro irrigation systems to increase their crop yield and improve their efficiency. In addition, rising need for sustainable agricultural techniques is influencing many farmers to opt for irrigation system which is projected to boost the product demand over the forecast period. Furthermore, various governments are providing subsidies and financial assistance to small-scale farmers to promote the implementation of micro-irrigation which is anticipated to proliferate the market growth from 2016 to 2025.

In 2015, the drip segment accounted for a revenue of USD 2,878.3 million. The drip irrigation systems are highly suitable for cultivating food crops. This is projected to propel the demand for drip irrigation among the cultivators of food crops from 2016 to 2025. Moreover, factors such as low consumption of water and the cost-effectiveness of drip irrigation systems are projected to boost its popularity among the majority of small and large-scale farmers. In addition, the rising adoption of drip systems owing to the rising popularity of sustainable farming practices is the major factor contributing to the growth of the segment.

The sprinkler segment is projected to attain notable growth in the forthcoming years owing to its feature of spreading water over long distances. This helps in improving the efficiency of water consumption. Moreover, rising technological advancements in sprinklers which improve its water displacing efficiency and provides high convenience to the farmers are projected to propel the demand for sprinklers over the forecast period.

Various leading manufacturers are opening their production units in the Asia Pacific owing to the presence of low-cost production facilities in the region. This has facilitated the easy availability of affordable sprinklers to the farmers in villages and rural areas.

North America acquired a notable market share which accounted for USD 2,397.9 million across the global market owing to the presence of leading market players in this region including Nelson Irrigation Corporation, Rain Bird Corporation, and Lindsay Corporation that are focusing on developing cost-effective and vigorous micro irrigation systems. In addition, rising awareness regarding the conservation of water in the U.S. is projected to further propel the growth of the regional market.

Asia Pacific is projected to ascend at the fastest CAGR of more than 17.0% over the forecast period. Agriculture is the fundamental pillar of the majority of the economies in the Asia Pacific. This is propelling the demand for micro-irrigation techniques in the region. In addition, various governments and state regulatory bodies in this region are providing subsidies and financial assistance to the farmers to encourage them to implement micro irrigation systems.

The Middle East and Africa are projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the presence of large cultivable lands and the growing need for sustainable agricultural practices that support the green revolution.

