Top leading Market Players in Pipeline Monitoring System Market

The global pipeline monitoring system market size is projected to grow from USD 13.2 billion in 2021 to USD 19.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2026. Pipeline monitoring is a single system that detects smaller leaks or damages securely and more reliably while simultaneously monitoring for third-party interference and other external pipeline threats to prevent leaks altogether. Pipeline monitoring system is widely used in end-use industries such as crude & refined petroleum, and water & wastewater, amongst others.

The APAC region is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the pipeline monitoring system market in terms of both value and volume from 2021 to 2026. This region is witnessing the highest growth rate due to the rapid economic expansion. According to the IMF, China and India are among the fastest-growing economies globally. India is expected to overtake China with the highest growth rate, thus driving the global economy. The expansion of existing pipelines and development of new ones increased incidents of oil and gas leakages in pipelines and storage tanks at production facilities, and formulation of stringent regulations by the governments for the implementation of leak detection technologies and systems in different countries of APAC, and rapidly growing industrial sectors are expected to drive the market in APAC.

The pipeline monitoring system market has thousands of companies that thrive in their domestic market. A few of the major players are, Siemens AG (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), BAE Systems (UK), and TransCanada PipeLines Limited (Canada), among others. These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, and expansions, to increase their market shares and enhance their product portfolios.

Siemens AG is a leading engineering and manufacturing company in Europe operating in the principal divisions of Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility and Siemens Healthineers, which together form the Industrial Businesses and Siemens Financial Services (SFS). These divisions represent the main activities of the company. Its focus is on the areas of electrification, automation, and digitalization. Siemens AG Gas and Power, which is headquartered in Houston, Texas, is the only company in the world that can provide fully integrated products, solutions, and services across the energy value chain of oil & gas production, power generation, and transmission.

Honeywell International Inc. is a diversified technology and manufacturing company. It operates through four business segments, namely, Aerospace (previously known as Transportation, Automation and Control Solutions (ACS)), Performance Materials and Technologies (PMT), Honeywell Building Technologies, and Safety & Productivity Solutions. PMT is one of the largest segments of Honeywell which develops and manufactures high-quality performance chemicals and materials, process technologies, and automation solutions. Process Solutions business is a pioneer in automation control, instrumentation, advanced software, and related services for the oil & gas, refining, pulp & paper, industrial power generation, chemicals & petrochemicals, biofuels, life sciences, and metals, minerals, and mining industries. Its competitors for Automation and Control solutions are 3M, Johnson Controls, Schneider, Siemens AG, and Zebra-Motorola (Zebra Technologies Corporation has acquired the Enterprise business of Motorola Solutions, Inc.).

