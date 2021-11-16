Top Market Leader – Global Aerosol Cans Market

The global aerosol cans market size is projected to grow from USD 10.2 billion in 2021 to USD 12.2 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.7% during the forecast year. Aerosol can is a self]dispensing pressurized packaging form, with a permanently attached continuous or metering valve that dispenses the required product formulation in the form of aerosol sprays, streams, gels, foams, lotions or gases, as the contents are introduced and contained in the cans under high pressure and are released with the help of a valve that forces them out through a small orifice.

APAC is projected to be the fastest growing market for aerosol cans during the forecast period and is projected to register the highest CAGR among all the regions. The growth in aerosol cans market in APAC region is attributed to increasing disposable income in the developing economies such as China and India. Key factors such as industrialization, growth of the convenience food industry, rise in manufacturing activities, increase in disposable income, rise in consumption level, and the growth in retail sales have contributed to the growth of the aerosol cans market during the forecast period in the region. Moreover, the spending on packed food and beauty care has increased, which is driving the demand for aerosol cans in the region.

The aerosol cans market has thousands of companies which thrive in their domestic as well as global market. A few of the major manufacturers are Ball Corporation (US), Trivium Packaging (US), Crown (US), Mauser Packaging Solutions (US), Toyo Seikan Co. Ltd. (Japan), Nampak Ltd. (South Africa) CCL Container (US), Colep (Portugal), CPMC Holdings Ltd. (China), Guangdong Sihai Iron-Printing and Tin-Making Co.,Ltd. (China), amongst others. These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as acquisitions, expansions, new product developments, and partnerships/collaborations/agreements to increase their market shares and enhance their product portfolios.

New product development and partnership/collaboration/agreement accounted for the largest share of all the strategic developments that took place in the aerosol cans market between 2016 and 2021. Key players such as Ball Corporation, Trivium Packaging and Crown Holdings, Inc, adopted these strategies to enhance their market presence and strengthen their manufacturing and distribution capabilities in the aerosol cans market.

Ball Corporation is one of the worldfs leading suppliers of aluminum packaging for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries. The company broadened its geographic footprint and innovative portfolio in the aluminum beverage packaging business; it used to produce only 15 can varieties in 39 global locations but now produces 40 different can and bottle sizes. The company eyes to accelerate its business as beverage substrate preferences shift to the most sustainable alternative—aluminum beverage packaging. The company has operations across the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The major competitor of Ball Corporation is Crown Holdings, Inc. headquartered in Pennsylvania, US.

Trivium Packaging is formed by the merger of industry leaders Exal Corporation and Ardaghs Global Food & Specialty business. The company offers customers around the world innovative and sustainable packaging solutions. It has a huge production capacity and an outstanding customer service with a presence in more than 66 locations around the globe. The companyfs products include metal containers, primarily for food and aerosols markets, and its end-use categories include food, nutrition, seafood, premium beverage offerings, paints & coatings, chemicals, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and general household end-use categories.

