Increasing Production Of EVs And Plug-in Vehicles Is Driving Sodium Nickel Chloride Battery Market Demand

The improvement in unconventional energy storage technologies is one of the key areas of focus of a number of battery stakeholders. Modern consumers are opting for superior battery-operated products with improved features such as high energy storage and increased speed of charging.

This is one of the essential factors to bolster adoption of the latest technologies in the manufacturing of sodium nickel chloride battery Market . Consequently, increasing applications of sodium nickel chloride battery are catalyzing the growth of the global sodium nickel chloride battery market in the forecast period.

Market Overview

The recent study by Fact.MR on Sodium Nickel Chloride Battery Market Demand offers a 10-year forecast. This Sodium Nickel Chloride Battery market outlook report explicates on vital dynamics such as the drivers, restraints and opportunities for key players and competitive analysis along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the manufacturing of product.

Sodium nickel chloride battery was introduced for electric vehicles over the last decade. The rapid burgeoning number of electric vehicles (EVs) on the road is one of the essential driving engines for the sodium nickel chloride battery cathode market growth.

With the increasing production of EVs and plug-in vehicles across the world, the global demand for sodium nickel chloride batteries is expected to surge in the coming decade. Currently, sodium nickel chloride battery is available for electric vehicles, railway backup stationary backup, and on-grid/off-grid energy storage applications.

Sodium nickel chloride battery was first introduced in the automotive industry. The leading manufacturer in the global sodium nickel chloride battery market is Europe and US-based. The manufacturers are engaged in increasing the lifecycle of sodium nickel chloride batteries through design enhancement, which includes new glass material with more corrosion resistance.

Sodium Nickel Chloride Battery Market Segmentation

The global sodium nickel chloride battery market can be segmented on the basis of power and application

On the basis of power the sodium nickel chloride battery market is segmented as;

100 – 300 kW

300 – 600 kW

600 – 900 kW

More than 900 kW

On the basis of application the sodium nickel chloride battery market is segmented as;

Residential and commercial buildings

Electric Vehicles

Distribution grids

Transmission grids

Data Centers

Others

Sodium Nickel Chloride Battery Key Market Players

The key players in the sodium nickel chloride battery market are mentioned below.

JL Sudworth

Johan Coetzer

Zebra Technologies

Gunnar Musan

Telcordia

Chowei Group

Akkumulatorenfabrik Moll GmbH

Banner GmbH

BM Rosendahl

Hoppecke Batterien

Midac SpA

SAFT

Yuasa Battery Limited

Boom in the Automotive Industry Expected to Amplify Overall Demand for Sodium Nickel Chloride Battery

Increasing the production of automobiles will directly influence the demand for batteries, which in turn will amplify the growth of the sodium nickel chloride battery market. The growing global economy has urged the market to shift to highly efficient and abundant energy storage materials and batteries.

The rising disposable income of the middle-class population in emerging economies leads to automotive production and is expected to boost the global sodium nickel chloride battery market growth.

The rapid urbanization in emerging economies has increased the sale of automobiles and a shift towards electric vehicles is anticipated to grow the global sodium nickel chloride battery market in the near future.

Sodium Nickel Chloride Battery Market Regional Outlook

Geographically, the sodium nickel chloride battery market has been categorized into seven prominent regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa.

The current scenario in North America has all the characteristics of a Goldilocks economy. On the basis of most economic indicators, primarily the GDP, the economic activity in North America is likely to witness moderate growth in the sodium nickel chloride battery market during forecast years.

The demand for electric vehicles in the North American region has led sodium nickel chloride battery manufacturers to expand their production capacity. The electric vehicle battery is expected to receive a boost owing to the changing preference of the general population towards electric vehicles.

As a result of changing preferences, the European market is likely to witness the demand for sodium nickel chloride battery material during the forecast period. The presence of key manufacturers in East Asian countries is expected to create lucrative market opportunities in the sodium nickel chloride battery market during the forecast period.

Advancements in Energy Storage Technologies to Bolster Innovations and Escalate the Sodium Nickel Chloride Battery Market Growth

With the adoption of next-generation energy storage technologies, manufacturers are aiming to introduce more sodium nickel chloride batteries with extended battery life and improved efficiency of energy-storing capability. Consequently, increasing applications of sodium nickel chloride batteries are catalyzing the growth of the global market in the forecast period.

