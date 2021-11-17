Sassy Shop Wax: The Leading Wax Melt Provider in the UK

Bristol, United Kingdom, 2021-Nov-17 — /EPR Network/ — Sassy Shop Wax (https://www.sassyshopwax.com) provides wax melts with unique fragrances. As one of the leading providers of scented wax in the UK, they have a wide selection of wax melts available.

The shop offers many collections of essential oil wax melts, such as their Starter Packs collection. For £16.00 (prices may change without prior notice), customers who are new to the idea of wax melts can choose one of five bundles. Each bundle consists of five 50g wax melts, all with different fragrances.

Sassy Shop Wax also has a Masculine collection, which consists of wax melts with fragrances perfect for men. Although all of their fragrant wax melts can be enjoyed by people of any gender, they have created a specific collection with fragrances that most men like. For £3.20, customers can get Creede, their best-selling wax melt gift boxes in the Masculine collection.

Potential customers can also acquire a variety of bundles from their online shop. For a discounted price of £30.99, one can get seven full-sized products of Sassy Shop Wax’s best-selling items, including the Champagne Toast Wax Melt Segment and the I Love You Wax Melt Segment.

Aside from wax melt products, Sassy Shop Wax also offers wax melters and wax burners. For a price as low as £5.60, one can acquire a Marble Oval Tealight Wax Melter. Electric wax melters can also be purchased for as low as £24.99

Moreover, they have an ongoing autumn sale with lots of exciting product deals, such as the Toffee Apple Wax melts, Pumpkin Cake Wax melts, Autumn Leaves wax melts, and Black Magic wax melts, which clients can get for £3.20 apiece.

Through the years, they have constantly provided excellent products that are vegan and cruelty-free. This has helped them gain loyal and satisfied customers. As Brogan, one of their customers, said, “Best wax melts I’ve ever used, they smell exactly as they say they do and leave the house smelling amazing all day. I can smell them from the main door of my block of flats”.

Potential customers with orders over £40 can get their orders shipped throughout the UK for free! For more information about their products, interested parties can visit their website at https://www.sassyshopwax.com.

About Sassy Shop Wax

Sassy Shop Wax offers hand-made wax melts with unique blends and fragrance scents at very affordable prices. As one of the leading brands of scented wax, customers can acquire wax melts with exclusive fragrances made solely for and by the company. The products they offer can make any home feel luxurious, even with budget price tags. The company always strives to provide excellent customer service. Their mission is to connect people and memories through their fragrances. For enquiries, potential clients can call them via 0117 403 1267 or send an email through customercare@sassyshopwax.com.